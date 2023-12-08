When is Fortnite Rocket Racing coming out? Release date, rewards, and more explored

Fortnite players are gearing up for an adrenaline-fueled experience as the highly anticipated Rocket League collaboration, the Rocket Racing game mode is right around the corner. While players were given a taste of the game mode during the Chapter 4 finale live event, the Big Bang event, they are eager to hit the track and soar to victory in this new experience.

The new collaboration with Rocket League is shaping up to deliver a unique vehicular experience within the game's universe, combining high-octane excitement racing with iconic elements of both games.

What we know about Fortnite's Rocket Racing game mode

With the Rocket Racing game mode releasing on December 8, 2023, it marks the second new game mode to be released in Chapter 5 Season 1, after the fresh introduction of LEGO Fortnite. While the LEGO game mode introduced an open-world environment for players to explore, the Rocket Racing game mode is set to bring multiple tracks for players to race on with opponents.

Additionally, the game mode, being a collaboration with Rocket League, will include iconic vehicles from Rocket League coming to Fortnite, allowing players to choose from an array of vehicles to conquer the race track. This is not the first time Rocket League vehicles have come to the game, as the Octane was added to Battle Royale almost a year ago.

Rocket Racing is not just about the thrill of the race; it's also about showcasing your style on the race track. With the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass introducing the brand new vehicle decal cosmetics into the game, it gave players a taste of what rewards the new game mode could potentially bring with its launch.

For players craving an extra layer of exclusivity, Rocket Racing has already brought with it the unique opportunity to unlock a free skin named Jackie.

This coveted skin can be obtained by reaching the Gold rank in the Rocket Racing game mode. As players compete in races, outmaneuvering opponents and striving for victory, they'll have the opportunity to climb the ranks and get their hands on this special reward.

With the new Fortnite Festival game mode integrating a Battle Pass-like system called the Event Pass into the game mode, it is possible that the Rocket Racing game mode could end up with a similar arrangement to reward players for playing the game.

With this mode, players are in for a thrilling ride that combines the best elements of Fortnite and Rocket League. The vehicular rewards and the exclusive Jackie skin add a layer of excitement and anticipation to the racing experience, making each race a chance for players to showcase their style and skill.

