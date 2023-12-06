Fortnite Festival Season 1 Event Pass: All rewards and release date explored

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is set to deliver an electrifying musical experience with the launch of the upcoming Fortnite Festival Season 1. This new and innovative rhythm-based game mode promises players a unique blend of gaming, music, and exclusive rewards through the Event Pass.

Season 1 of the Festival will make its grand entrance On December 9, 2023, allowing players to jump into a fusion of gaming and rhythm. The date will also mark the beginning of a musical journey, where players can not only showcase their skills but also unlock exclusive rewards with the upcoming Event Pass.

What will be included in the Fortnite Festival Event Pass?

Fortnite Festival Season 1 will introduce a dual-tiered Event Pass system, ensuring that both free-to-play enthusiasts and those seeking premium rewards can take part in the festivities. The free Event Pass rewards provide a taste of what the new mode has to offer, while the premium Event Pass will unlock a treasure trove of exclusive items, including a brand-new collaboration.

The upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd is set to take center stage, featuring the debut of the Billboard-topping artist in the game. The Weeknd is set to be a huge part of Season 1 of the Festival, allowing players to embody the essence of the festival with The Weeknd's skin. Complementing the artist's in-game skin, players will have the opportunity to unlock a Microphone cosmetic, adding a touch of rockstar flair to their in-game avatars.

Additionally, players will be able to unlock the show-stopping Slidgie Keytar, a unique instrument that is sure to set Fortnite Festival players apart from the crowd. The Keytar is potentially one of the many instruments that players can use in the rhythm-based game mode, as the Event Pass also includes 3 Bass instruments. While the Pass is also set to include emojis in it, it remains unclear how emojis will play in the upcoming Festival.

There are many more rewards in the Event Pass, and a full list of rewards is given below:

1 The Weeknd Skin, 1 Microphone, 1 Sludgie Keytar

2 Loading Screens, 2 Auras

3 Basses, 3 Emojis

9 Jam Tracks

Fortnite Festival Season 1 will take center stage after its launch on December 9, 2023, and the Event Pass will become players' golden ticket to a world of immersive gaming and exclusive rewards. The collaboration with The Weeknd, mixed with the brand new Auras and instruments exclusive to the Festival game mode, makes the upcoming Event Pass a must-have for any fan of the game.

