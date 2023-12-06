What are Auras in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has only just begun, and Epic Games seems to be constantly adding new elements to the game. The game is set to introduce a new mode in the form of the Fortnite Festival in the coming days. Designed as a rhythm and music-based experience, the Festival game mode is set to feature an immersive journey into the world of music, and at the heart of this journey lies a new cosmetic feature known as "Auras."

Auras are a brand-new cosmetic added to the game that is exclusive to the Festival game mode. Unlike traditional skins or emotes, Auras come into play during streaks and Overdrive moments within the Fortnite Festival game mode. These visual additions are sure to create a dynamic backdrop for your character, adding an extra layer of excitement and visual flair to your gameplay.

How will Auras work in the Fortnite Festival game mode?

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The mechanics behind the new Aura cosmetic are simple. They are tied to the rhythm and music elements of the Festival game mode. When activated, Auras will hang around players' characters to signify that they are performing well in the game mode, potentially with streaks or Overdrive moments.

This is Epic Games' way of not only providing players with a visual indicator that they are performing well but also adding to a visual experience that complements their performance.

Auras will not be typical in-game cosmetics when they come to the game, as they will be exclusively accessible within the Fortnite Festival game mode. Players can acquire the new cosmetic in the Event Pass, which is a new Battle Pass-type system included only for the Festival. The Event Pass will have both paid and free variants.

Expand Tweet

The Event Pass, much like the Battle Pass, will be a limited-time offering and will include items such as Auras that are only exclusively usable in the Festival game mode. This adds an element of rarity and prestige to these new dazzling visual enhancements that players can enjoy when participating in the Fortnite Festival, making them a coveted treasure for those seeking a unique in-game experience.

In addition to the inclusion of Auras, the Festival will also include a collaboration with the renowned artist, The Weeknd. Known for his chart-topping hits and captivating performances, this star's presence at the festival promises to elevate the rhythm and music aspects of the game mode.

As the game continues to surprise its vast player base, the introduction of a brand-new cosmetic like Auras, mixed with the anticipation of the presence of The Weeknd at the new music and rhythm-based festival, is shaping up to be a game changer in Chapter 5 Season 1. It will be interesting to see what else Epic Games has in store with regards to the festival.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!