"No s*x in Fortnite Festival": Epic Games issues guidelines

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players are eagerly anticipating the new modes and events set to unfold on the vibrant island. One such addition is the upcoming Fortnite Festival, a mode that is shaping up to be a celebration of the game and the stature it has cultivated in the pop culture world.

However, Epic Games recently took to the official X account for the upcoming festival to clarify an unexpected guideline, stating:

"Can't believe we need to post this but there's no 's*x' in Fortnite Festival."

This statement, while seemingly straightforward and harmless, comes after a constant stream of suggestive memes and jokes regarding the upcoming festival, highlighting the need for clear communication on content guidelines.

In a post that caught many by surprise, the festival's X account addressed a potential concern, making it explicitly clear that any form of s*x is not a theme or feature within the upcoming celebration in Chapter 5 Season 1.

This unusual clarification underscores Epic Games' commitment to maintaining the family-friendly image that the game has cultivated over the years, aligning with the PEGI rating system in place to specifically address any lewd references in lyrical content.

While the game has been known for its ability to appeal and be accessible to a wide age range, especially with the recently introduced age rating system, such reminders emphasize the developers' dedication to creating a safe and enjoyable gaming space.

The community reacts to the unexpected post from Epic Games

Despite the serious tone of the post from Epic Games, it's worth noting that the developers seem to be addressing the issue with a touch of humor. The statement prompted reactions from the community, with players expressing a mix of excitement and humor.

Veteran leaker HYPEX even joined the conversation, jokingly insinuating how the lewd elements could appear in other modes. Some of the notable reactions from the community regarding this issue are listed below:

These playful responses showcase the lighthearted side of the game's community, where even unexpected posts and content guidelines can become a source of amusement among players.

As Fortnite Festival inches closer to launch, it's clear that Epic Games is committed to maintaining a balance between creative expression and ensuring a safe environment within the game.

