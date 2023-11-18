Fortnite age ratings explained

Fortnite's new age rating system, implemented in the new v27.10 update for Chapter 4 Season 5, aims to enhance player safety and provide a more controlled gaming environment. Notably, the feature hasn't exactly been welcomed with open arms by the community. The significant addition introduces a structured approach to categorizing cosmetics and other content based on age appropriateness, allowing players and parents to make informed decisions about their gaming experiences.

The newly introduced age ratings system in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

The new v27.10 update has brought multiple changes, including the new age ratings system and voice chat reporting, on November 16. The new comprehensive age rating system in Fortnite adopts the widely recognized Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) classifications. These ratings categorize content into four main classifications:

Everyone (E): Suitable for all ages.

Everyone 10+: Content may be suitable for ages 10 and older.

Teen (T): Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Mature 17+ (M): Intended for audiences aged 17 and older.

These ratings are clearly displayed within the game, allowing parents and players to easily identify the level of content in terms of safe gaming and age suitability.

A crucial aspect of Fortnite's age rating system involves the impact on cosmetics in the game, such as outfits and other accessories. Select skins falling under the E and E 10+ classifications are now subject to age restrictions. Players will notice a warning icon in the Item Shop and their locker, indicating whether specific items are compatible and usable with the age rating of the experience they wish to join.

If a player tries to equip items or cosmetics that are deemed incompatible with a specific island's age rating, a visual indicator will alert them to this discrepancy in the ratings. Those who equip such items with a lower rating will result in the displayed compatibility adjusting to align with the island's age category.

What is the cause behind this new feature in the v27.10 update

Fortnite's adoption of age ratings aligns with the gaming industry's broader trends, placing emphasis on player safety and responsible gaming. Epic Games' intention with the age rating system is to provide a more transparent framework for parents and players, allowing them to make informed decisions about the gaming environment suitable for their age group.

This measure is aimed at fostering a secure space for minors while also ensuring an age-appropriate and positive gaming experience for all players. However, a lot of members of the Fortnite community reckon the system is unnecessary since the game is already marketed and designed for children as the target audience.

While the updates haven't been well received, they will help players and parents understand the ratings.

