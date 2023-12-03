Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: All new items and vehicles

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has arrived with several exciting additions, including a brand-new map. Epic Games has provided a look at what the update will bring, like new mobility items and vehicles that bring never-before-seen features.

Chapter 5 Season 1 revolves around John Jones' Underground battling the Society, a secretive organization pulling the strings behind the scenes. Players must be well-equipped for battle and traversal to succeed in this battle.

This article will look into the new additions coming to Chapter 5 Season 1.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

All the new items and vehicles coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Expand Tweet

One of the most notable reactions to Chapter 5 Season 1 is the Ballistic Shield, which lets players defend themselves against enemy fire while being equipped with a pistol to ensure a fighting chance.

While the Ballistic Shield will have infinite health, it's important to remember that enough continuous gunfire to the shield will lead to players losing their guard for a while. Additionally, players can charge enemies with the shield and even wear down building pieces by ramming into them.

Another new item coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is the Grapple Blade, a new mobility item that allows players to aim the blade at enemies or a hard surface and grapple toward it. When grappling an enemy, players can also attack with the blade to deal melee damage, adding a dangerous twist to the Grappler concept.

The Cluster Clinger is a new explosive coming to Fortnite, working like the classic Clingers with a twist. Players can throw a Cluster Clinger on a player or a surface, which leads to it popping out smaller explosives that will deal damage to enemies.

Expand Tweet

The new season also brings a rugged new vehicle: the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV, which lets players explore the new Chapter 5 map off-road. Players can break away from the beaten track and discover hidden gems on the new map as they navigate the diverse landscapes on this vehicle.

In addition to the off-road SUV, trains are now a part of the Chapter 5 map, allowing players to traverse the landscape and battle for control of the vehicle.

These new additions will surely make Chapter 5 Season 1 memorable. Whether players are battling The Society or embarking on off-roading adventures, this season promises a thrilling and dynamic new era of Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!