Trains could be coming to Fortnite Chapter 5

As Fortnite players eagerly await the transition to Chapter 5, a new hint has emerged that has sparked speculation and excitement within the community. Leaks from Chapter 4 Season 5 have already provided a possible look at the upcoming Chapter 5 map, which includes a mysterious pathway trail that runs parallel to roads, even cutting through POIs.

While this pathway trail may initially seem inconspicuous, the peculiar nature of this trail has ignited speculation in the community that trains could be coming to the game's landscape.

New revelation hints at trains on the Fortnite Chapter 5

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

A leak from prominent leaker iFireMonkey gave players a look at the reportedly unfinished Chapter 5 map, and the pathway trail throughout the map has captured the attention of the community. This trail runs parallel to roads across the map while also venturing through various points of interest, with the pattern of the pathway being more like a transportation route and unlike that of a traditional pathway. This has led many players to speculate about the addition of trains to the Island.

While it's essential to approach leaks and speculations with a degree of caution, the unusual nature of this trailer has raised eyebrows among many players in the community.

The fact that it follows a distinct and unique path, often associated with transportation routes, has led to speculation that these trails could indicate train rails running across the map. As a result, players are now excited about the possibility of trains becoming a new means of transportation in Chapter 5.

Presence of the pathway trail could signify train tracks in Chapter 5

Expand Tweet

The addition of trains to Fortnite would mark a significant departure from the traditional modes of transport that Fortnite has seen in previous chapters. Trains could potentially offer a fast-paced and dynamic method of travel, allowing players to traverse the map strategically and quickly.

This addition could potentially not only enhance the overall mobility within the game but could also birth new gameplay opportunities in Fortnite Chapter 5 with train-based interactions or challenges. Beyond serving as a mode of transportation, trains could become crucial to in-game challenges, events, or even function as mobile loot drops, adding an element of unpredictability to the map.

The interconnected nature of the pathway and various POIs suggests a level of integration that could change how players strategize and navigate within the game.

While the community enjoys the nostalgic trip back to Chapter 1 in Chapter 4 Season 5, players can only speculate about the mysterious trail on the supposed Chapter 5 map. However, the possibility of trains coming to Fortnite has stirred the imagination of players in the community.

Epic Games has a history of introducing game-changing and innovative elements with each new chapter that's released, and the inclusion of trains could mark another milestone in the evolution of Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!