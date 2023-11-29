Fortnite glitch causes player to be eliminated in the strangest way possible, community left baffled

The dynamic world of Fortnite has become home to a new glitch that has left the community scratching their heads. A clip shared on Reddit by u/Stalin_be_Wallin features a truly bizarre moment in a Zero Build trio match, where a player finds themselves eliminated in a very unusual manner involving one of the most harmless items in the game, the Grappler.

One of the most iconic utility items in Fortnite, the Grappler, was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 5, for the High Stakes game mode. It has since become a simple yet effective item that has gone through multiple changes throughout the different seasons.

However, the Grappler is not known for damaging enemies, making the glitch in u/Stalin_be_Wallin's clip even more strange.

Fortnite player experiences never-seen-before glitch with the Grappler

The Chapter 4 Season 5 incident unfolds near the Dusty Diner at Dusty Divot, as u/Stalin_be_Wallin engages in combat with enemies in a Zero Build match. After masterfully eliminating two enemies, the player finds themselves reloading and positioning in order to prepare for more encounters. However, this is interrupted when someone tries to grapple towards them.

During this, a strange glitch comes into play. Instead of the opponent gravitating towards the player, the Grappler weirdly starts causing damage.

When the glitch in the Reddit post first happens, the damage seems negligible, confusing the player and their teammates. However, as the glitch persists, the damage keeps accumulating, eventually leading to u/Stalin_be_Wallin being unexpectedly knocked down.

Fortnite is no stranger to glitches, with Epic Games constantly working to address these issues as they arise. However, this particular glitch has left players wondering about the intricacies of the game's mechanics. The fact that even the Grappler, a tool meant to be used for mobility, can turn on players and lead to immense damage adds a new layer of unpredictability to the game's experience.

The community reacts to the unique glitch experienced by u/Stalin_be_Wallin

Upon sharing the clip with the Fortnite community, u/Stalin_be_Wallin sparked reactions from players left in awe of the unprecedented glitch. The consensus among the community regarding the glitch was unanimous, as players expressed how they had never seen a glitch like the one showcased in the Reddit clip.

Comments on the post expressed disbelief and confusion, with many players explaining that they had never encountered such an issue in the game. Given below are some of the notable reactions to the glitch:

With Fortnite gearing up for a new era in Chapter 5 and the Grappler potentially leaving the game at the end of the season, moments like these, while frustrating, make the game such an enjoyable and unpredictable experience.

