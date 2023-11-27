When does the Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 5 end? Timings explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has been a journey filled with nostalgia for players, offering a blend of new and old as it revisited the OG map and various seasons from Chapter 1. The Battle Pass was a focal point of the season, featuring amalgamations of classic skins from the game's storied history, aligning with the overarching theme.

Unfortunately, the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 5 will end soon, and it's important for players to keep this date in mind if they want to complete their Battle Pass and unlock all the exclusive rewards it has to offer before the rewards are gone forever.

Battle Stars from this season will remain after the season ends, and players will be rewarded with any bonuses they deserve, depending on how many Battle Stars they have left at the end of the season.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

What is the ending time for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's Battle Pass?

Expand Tweet

The Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass is set to conclude at 2 PM ET on December 2, 2023, with the end of Chapter 4 Season 5 aligning perfectly with the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5. It's crucial for players to set a reminder or keep an eye on the in-game timer for the live event so that they can complete as many challenges as possible.

Given below are all the timezones for the Battle Pass ending times:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, 11 am

Central Time: Saturday, 1 pm

Eastern Time: Saturday, 2 pm

Mountain Time: Saturday, 12 pm

Brazil, Rio: Saturday, 4 pm

India: Sunday, 12:30 am

China: Sunday, 3 am

Japan: Sunday, 4 am

UTC: Saturday, 7 pm

London, United Kingdom: Saturday, 7 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, 8 pm

Sydney, Australia: Sunday, 6 am

Auckland, New Zealand: Sunday, 8 am

The Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass will end right after the Big Bang live event, which will serve as the finale event for Chapter 4. The event is said to end with a black hole reminiscent of the one that players witnessed after Chapter 1 Season X's finale.

After this extended downtime, the servers will go back up, and players will be taken right into Chapter 5, resetting the Battle Pass back to level 1 for Chapter 5 Season 1.

Is it still possible for players to complete Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's OG Pass?

Expand Tweet

Since Chapter 4 Season 5 is shorter than a typical Fortnite season, the Battle Pass for this season is shorter, too, lasting only 50 tiers with some bonus rewards. In order to get their hands on all the bonus rewards from the OG Pass, players must reach level 70 in the season.

For those who have already completed the Battle Pass, reaching level 70 should not be much of an issue if they start grinding right now. However, for players who still haven't reached level 50, it can be quite difficult to finish without purchasing tiers.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!