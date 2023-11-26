10 best Fortnite skins to use during The Big Bang live event

As the Fortnite community eagerly awaits The Big Bang, the climactic live event concluding Chapter 4, players are not only gearing up for the epic in-game event but also picking out the perfect skins to mark the occasion. The importance of live events in the game is undeniable, and since this is the first live event since Chapter 3's finale, Fracture, players would want to show up at the event with thematically appropriate and visually striking skin.

In this article, we will highlight a few of the community choices when it comes to their outfit of choice for The Big Bang live event. So, whether you're a fan of interdimensional travelers or remixed OG skins, this list will cover a diverse range of skins that cater to the various tastes of the community.

Disclaimer: The list in this article is based on comments from the community.

Best skins to wear in Fortnite's The Big Bang live event

As the Big Bang promises to be a spectacle filled with nostalgia and stunning visuals, these skins not only offer a personalized look into the community's wardrobe for the upcoming Chapter 4 finale but also serve as a visual commemoration of the journey through Chapter 4, especially Fortnite OG.

1) Skulldrifter

Skulldrifter (Image via CagedAnt/Twitter)

The relatively new skin, Skulldrifter, combines the modern vibe of Drift with the haunting and iconic look of the Skull Trooper. Being an amalgamation of classic skins, it would definitely make for a welcome skin when the players say goodbye to Chapter 1 once again.

2) Omni-Man

Omni-Man (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

A Chapter 4 Season 5 collaboration, Omni-Man, inspired by the formidable character from the animated superhero series and comic Invincible, brings an air of invincibility and courage to your Fortnite avatar, and the Omni-Man skin would surely help players stand tall as they witness the epic finale.

3) Eminem

The Eminem skin bundle (Image via Epic Games)

With Detroit rap legend Eminem coming to Fortnite and reportedly having an important role to play in the Big Bang event, why not don one of his three skins during the finale? It's a perfect opportunity for players to not only showcase their love for music and gaming but also demonstrate their investment in the live event.

4) Jonesy The First

Jonesy The First (Image via FNBR)

What started off as a default model for players to use has now become one of the most important characters in the game as Jonesy The First is John Jones' very first snapshot from when he entered the Loop.

Throughout the years, Jonesy has grown to become a central figure in the game's ever-evolving narrative. With Jonesy reportedly also playing a role in the Big Bang, it only makes sense for Jonesy The First to be present when it all comes full circle.

5) Spider-Gwen

Spider-Gwen (Image via Epic Games)

The Chapter 3 Season 4 Tier 100 skin, Spider-Gwen, is based on the Marvel character of the same name. However, the character has become iconic due to her appearance in the Spiderverse movies.

While Spider-Gwen does not necessarily hold narrative weight for the event, it wouldn't hurt to don one of the coolest superhero skins to be added to the game to witness the explosive spectacle of the Big Bang.

6) The Visitor

The Visitor (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite's very first secret skin and the catalyst for jumpstarting the game's storyline, The Visitor is a character of undeniable importance in the game's storyline and since The Big Bang is set to feature The Visitor's Rocket from Chapter 1 Season 4, it would be a disservice to his contribution to the game if the Visitor wasn't present at the moment it all comes together.

7) Spectra Knight

The Spectra Knight (Image via Epic Games)

The Tier 1 skin from Chapter 4 Season 5's OG Pass, the Spectra Knight is the latest in the long line of Knight skins in the game, and with tons of customization options available, the Spectra Knight is sure to be a visual treat at the Big Bang live event.

8) Royal Knight

Royal Knight (Image via Epic Games)

Another Knight skin, but this time from the early days of the game. The Royal Knight has become one of the most iconic OG skins in the game, and as the Fortnite OG season comes to an end, the Royal Knight would seem to be fitting attire.

9) The Paradigm

The Paradigm (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

One of the members of the Seven, The Paradigm, has been a crucial character in the game's storyline. With the Big Bang event bringing everything together, the presence of The Paradigm is sure to bring style to the spectacle with its sleek and futuristic design.

10) Omega

Omega (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Wrapping up the list is one of the most sought-after skins in all of Fortnite history, Omega. Omega was the tier 100 skin in Chapter 1 Season 4, and has established itself as one of the best tier 100 skins in the game's vast array of characters. With its iconic status among the OG skins and stylish design, Omega would be a fitting way to end Chapter 4 with a bang.

