All Baller locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has become a nostalgic haven for newcomers and seasoned players alike, and its final update has brought back the beloved Ballers, allowing players to traverse the map with a dose of fun and strategy injected into the OG Battle Royale experience. These vehicles can now be found in-game scattered all across the map.

The Ballers, first introduced all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 8, became one of the most enjoyable and efficient vehicles. With a Grappler and a boost, the hamster-ball-shaped vehicle provided players extremely fast mobility around the map. The return of this iconic vehicle in Chapter 4 Season 5 is sure to stir up some memories, and this article will detail all the spawn locations for the Ballers.

Where to find Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

All Baller locations in Chapter 4 Season 5

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, there are a total of 35 Ballers scattered all over the OG map, offering players different opportunities to get their hands on them and roll around the OG landscape.

Given below is a detailed list of all possible spawn locations for the Ballers and their numbers available at each spawn:

Lazy Links: Players can find two Ballers in Lazy Links, with one being stationed near the main building and the other situated at the Motel landmark near Lazy Links.

Risky Reels: There are two Ballers located in Fortnite's very own drive-in theater, Risky Reels. Players can find one Baller near the RVs and one on the path towards Wailing Woods.

Retail Row: Retail Row proudly boasts a trio of Ballers, with two situated near the main store and another to the Southwest near the meteor.

Paradise Palms: Players can discover two Ballers in Paradise Palms, with one stationed on a hill near the exit that leads to the race track in the desert and another located near the Truck 'n' Oasis truck stop.

Fatal Fields: Players can find two Ballers, with one conveniently located towards the Northwestern barn and one near the northwest mountain.

Salty Springs: Salty Springs houses one Baller located near the blue house.

Dusty Divot: Players can find a Baller near Fortnite's iconic Dusty Diner.

Loot Lake: There are three Ballers located in Loot Lake, with one Baller on the pier, one near the house on the shore, and another near the waterfall.

Pleasant Park: Players can find two Ballers strategically, with one placed in proximity to the northernmost house in Pleasant Park and another on the hill north of Pleasant Park.

Open Football Stadium: A singular Baller can be found poised near the Open Football Stadium west of Tilted Towers.

Shifty Shafts: Players can find two Ballers strategically stationed near the intersection from Shifty Shafts towards Tilted Towers. Additionally, there is another Baller hidden behind a mountain south of Shifty Shafts.

Viking Village Waterfall: There is one Baller located near the waterfall, where the ice biome merges with the grassy terrain.

Flush Factory: Players can find a Baller stationed near the OG Fortnite factories northeast of the Flush Factory. Additionally, there are four Ballers waiting to be discovered on the path to the ice mountain northwest of Flush Factory.

Frosty Flights: Frosty Flights is home to an impressive seven Ballers, with four in the hangars, one on a mountain south of the location, and one on a mountain close to the tower.

It is important to remember that Ballers operate on a battery and not fuel as the X-4 Stormwing plane does, and once the Baller runs out of charge, it will be left unusable.

With the final update of Chapter 4 Season 5, Epic Games has brought Fortnite OG full circle with the return of Ballers and other Season 9 and Season X elements, bringing a sense of finality to the season.

As the community awaits the upcoming Big Bang live event, it will be interesting to cherish the last few days of the OG map before Epic Games takes players into Chapter 5.

