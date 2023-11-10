All Hoverboard locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is now on its second week, ushering in Chapter 1 Season 6, and with it comes new nostalgic twists and turns that are sure to excite the players. Among these exciting additions and changes, one of the most notable features is the reintroduction of the Hoverboards, providing players the ability to travel around the island with style.

The Hoverboard is making a return from Chapter 1 Season 7. It adds a dash of old-school vibes to the OG season, as this single-player vehicle not only facilitates swift movement across the map but also brings an element of strategy to the game, as players navigate the map while being mindful of their surroundings for any enemies lurking nearby.

Where to find Hoverboards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

All Hoverboard locations in Chapter 4 Season 5. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Hoverboards are scattered all over the map, located in and around multiple named locations, offering players multiple opportunities to hop on and glide through the OG landscape.

Listed below are all the specific Hoverboard spawn locations and the quantity of Hoverboards available at each spawn:

Lucky Landing: Players can find two Hoverboards in Lucky Landing next to the building housing the Cherry Blossom tree.

Three Hoverboards spawn to the east of Shifty Shafts, next to the crashed Battle Bus. Retail Row: Retail Row houses four Hoverboards in the main shopping complex next to the blue electric tower.

With Fortnite bringing new changes to the central location, players can also find two Hoverboards on the shore of the lake, near a campsite. Fatal Fields: Players can find two Hoverboards right outside Fatal Fields next to a shed close to the stream of water flowing out of Fatal Fields.

There are two Hoverboards spread across Wailing Woods, with one being located close to a shed in the west to the central maze and the other to the right. Tilted Towers: There are two Hoverboards to be found near the shed on the mountain south of Fortnite's most iconic location. There are three more Hoverboards that players can find next to a shed and a truck near the destroyed house close to Tilted Towers.

Players can find two Hoverboards near Tomato Temple on a van that is situated next to the tunnel close to Tomato Temple. Pleasant Park: There are three Hoverboards situated next to a house just West of Pleasant Park.

Players can find two Hoverboards on the path leading to Junk Junction and the truck hangar next to it. Flush Factory: There are three Hoverboards located north of Flush Factory, next to the big wooden chair.

Players can find three Hoverboards on a mountain with a house south of Greasy Grove. Paradise Palms: Last but not least, there are two Hoverboards that spawn near a truck next to the junkyard south of Paradise Palms.

As Fortnite's OG season unfolds, the inclusion of Hoverboards adds yet another way of navigating the map while also carrying the nostalgia of the earlier seasons.

While the Chapter 4 Season 5 update added Shopping Carts and ATKs to the game, it's clear that Epic Games is bringing back vehicles that align with the themes of the OG seasons.

With more updates coming, it is set to bring other vehicles like Planes and Ballers back into the game, aligning with the themes of Season 7 and Season 8 of Chapter 1.

