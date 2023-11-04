All Hidden Gnome locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, which is affectionately being referred to as Fortnite OG, has brought a delightful blast from the past to the game in the form of the classic Hidden Gnomes. These elusive gnomes are cleverly concealed all over the island, reminiscent of the early days of the game. Players are encouraged to seek these collectibles out in exchange for rewards.

However, the catch with these Hidden Gnomes is that the Quests menu will not offer you a direct breadcrumb trail to find them. You will only be able to spot them when you get close to them, making them challenging to find and easy to overlook.

You definitely wouldn't want to miss the Hidden Gnomes because each one you find rewards a whopping 20,000 XP to progress through the Battle Pass, which is equivalent to accomplishing a daily bonus goal.

Finding all the Hidden Gnomes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Considering that Chapter 4 Season 5 is going to last for only around a month, these Hidden Gnomes can provide a substantial XP boost to accelerate your progress in the Fortnite Battle Pass and unlock skins, emotes, and many more collectible cosmetics and rewards.

While this season is comparatively shorter, it will also be subject to constant map changes every Thursday, taking players through a new season from Chapter 1 almost every week. These changes could also possibly add more Hidden Gnomes to be discovered in upcoming updates.

For now, there are only 10 gnomes around the Island, and listed below are all the Hidden Gnome locations in Chapter 4 Season 5:

Near a Llama Statue in the northwest of Junk Junction

Concealed behind a camper in Northwest Risky Reels

Lurking within a hedge maze in the center of Wailing Woods

Resting in a chair in northeast Lonely Lodge

Close to the soccer field in the south of Pleasant Park

Making a splash in a pond in northern Dusty Divot

Hanging out near a statue in northeastern Greasy Grove

Deep within a mine in central Shifty Shafts

Posing beside a bus on the east side of Shifty Shafts

Perched on a cliff in the east of Paradise Palms

It's important to utilize the mini-map marker to make finding each gnome a breeze and ensure you interact with each gnome when you locate them to claim your well-deserved XP reward.

Now that you're armed with the knowledge of where to find these sneaky gnomes, it's time for you to embark on a gnome-hunting adventure. Each gnome encounter promises a bit of humor and nostalgia, while also providing a substantial XP boost for your Fortnite OG journey.

