How to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: XP guide for OGs

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is off to a fabulous start. It has broken the concurrent player count twice in just a few hours and has made waves on the internet. Hardcore fans and casual players alike are having to queue to experience the OG days of the Metaverse. While this is all fine and dandy, nothing lasts forever (not even cold November Rain) as the season is set to end on December 3, 2023.

Keeping this in mind, players will have to hustle to level up as quickly as humanly possible to complete the Battle Pass and unlock all the rewards. This will take some time, but thankfully the Seasonal Level cap this time around is only 50. Nevertheless, it's better to level up as soon as possible to avoid the last moment rush. That said, here is how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Hidden Gnomes and four other ways to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

1) Hidden Gnome Quest

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Gnomes have been a part of the Metaverse since the early days and they have returned in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. There are a total of 10 of them that are spread across the island. You can interact with these Gnomes to trigger a Secret Quest. Interacting with each Gnome will give you 20,000 XP. Interacting with all 10 of them will grant you 200,000 XP or about three Seasonal Levels.

2) Daily Challenges

Daily Challenges are extremely easy to complete (Image via Epic Games)

Daily Challenges are a great way to gain a small boost of experience points during the course of a match. These Challenges rotate every few hours and can be repeated daily. Each Daily Challenges grants 1,000 XP and completing all three will reward you with 20,000 XP as a bonus. Be sure to do these daily to speed up the leveling process.

3) Weekly Quests

New Weekly Quests will appear every Thursday (Image via Epic Games)

Weekly Quests are going to be your go to method of leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Depending on how difficult the Quest is, you will be rewarded accordingly. There will be six Weekly Quests every week and they will grant anywhere between 25,000 to 50,000 XP. Be sure to do them as soon as possible or they will tend to stack up towards the end of the season.

4) Milestones

Milestones generally get completed passively (Image via Epic Games)

Milestones are going to be another major way of leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Although the variations of Milestones have been reduced over time, the XP that can be earned by completing them is still solid. Each Milestone will grant you 2,000 XP and completing a certain number of them under each category will grant you 30,000 XP. In total, you can roughly earn 1,500,000 XP by completing all Milestones.

5) Survivor Medals

Survivor Medals are combat oriented tasks (Image via Epic Games)

Another great way to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is by completing task related to Survivor Medals. There are numerous stages to progress through, and each task completed will grant 20,000 XP. This will take some time to complete, but it is worth the effort if you are aiming to level up quickly and unlock all cosmetics on the Battle Pass.

6) The Pit

Expand Tweet

Keeping Quests and Challenges aside, another great way to level up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is by playing in The Pit. It was created by Geerzy and has been a fan-favorite Creative Map for years at this point. There are two versions of this Creative Map. One supports building, while the other is Zero Build. The goal is to eliminate opponents to earn XP. Consider playing on a Private Server with friends to maximize the amount of XP that can be earned in the least amount of time.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!