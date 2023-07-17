Fan-favorite Fortnite map The Pit comes to Creative 2.0

The Pit is perhaps one of the most, if not the most popular Creative Fortnite map in existence. Developed by Geerzy, the map is a free-for-all combat zone where each player must strive to survive and earn points via eliminations. In November of 2022, it reached an incredible milestone of 100,000,000 unique players. By all means, this is a record in the metaverse, but it may be broken in time to come.

With Zero Build being introduced to the game not too long ago, many Creative maps have implemented this concept into their experience. After a lot of speculation and rumors, Geerzy has created yet another version of the famous map, but with a twist. The Pit - Zero Build will feature a Zero Build environment rather than standard Builds - suffice to say, it's glorious.

What to expect from The Pit - Zero Build in Fortnite

According to the official information provided, it has been created using the power of the UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) and made for Creative 2.0. While the map itself still follows the same design as The Pit, there are a few differences. To start, the map looks better. Sharper if anything. Although the assets used have not changed as such, there is a visible graphical improvement.

Moving on the Zero Build part, upon jumping down into the pit, players will not find an empty battleground. In The Pit - Zero Build, the entire combat arena is covered with indestructible structures. Players can take shelter in these and use them to hold their ground. There are a number of Tires as well located all over the battle area. They can be used to get a small height boost.

SirDusty @SirDustyDirks @Geerzy @TeamGeerzy As long as there is Fortnite…there will always be THE PIT! Thanks Team Geerzy for working with me to produce this video!

There are boosters that can be located atop and at the side of certain structures as well. These can be used to gain a mobility boost to escape opponents or to chase them down. All in all, it's a well fleshed-out experience. Given the variety of items and weapons players will get to use, replayability value is very high. On a side note, if the "OG'' map wasn't enough to cement Geerzy's legacy in-game, this new and improved version will forever leave a mark in the metaverse.

How to play The Pit - Zero Build in Fortnite

Remember to mark The Pit - Zero Build as favorite to find it easily (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since The Pit - Zero Build is a new Creative 2.0 map, it may not show on Discover. Such being the case, beginners may have some trouble finding this experience in-game. For this reason, following these steps should make the task easier:

Go to the Discover Tab and navigate to the Island Code section

Enter the code: 4496-8509-3370

Return to the lobby and ensure matchmaking is set to public

Press start to load the map and start playing

That said, players are going to have a lot of fun on this Fortnite Creative 2.0 map. At the moment, there are roughly 150 concurrent players. This number is expected to increase once news of this new version becomes mainstream. Nevertheless, with 12 players per lobby, matchmaking should not be an issue.