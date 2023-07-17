Fortnite player creates 'Only Up' in Creative 2.0 & its better than the original game

With the introduction of Unreal Engine for Fortnite, the ability to create custom experiences in Creative 2.0 has left many players baffled. From Call of Duty inspired maps to horror adventures that are scripted better than some movies - the possibilities are endless. Given the community's love for parkour-oriented maps, it didn't take long for creators to do the needful using UEFN.

However, one creator (army) took things to the next level by creating their own version of "Only Up!" in-game. Developed and published by SCKR Games on May 23, 2023, Only Up! soon became one of the most popular casual games out there. As the name suggests, the goal is simple - keep going upward until you reach the very top.

Only Up! likely takes inspiration from the original game - Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, but has been created using a more modern approach and game engine. Coming back to the version created in Fortnite, it's nothing short of sheer brilliance. Why? Well, for starters, it's free-to-play and the entire design of this creative experience is nostalgic to it's core.

Fortnite's version of OnlyUp has nearly 40,000 players on average

While the premise of OnlyUp is simple, the map's design is sheer brilliance. All elements that exist on the map are related to Chapter 1. As players reach new heights (quite literally) they travel through time and get to experience old memories the higher up they go. Landmarks and POIs such as Tilted Towers, Durr Burger, Viking Outpost among others can be seen.

The goal, much like the original game, is for players to reach the very top by any means necessary. While there are several pathways that can be used to reach new heights, at times, the path becomes linear. Deviating from it will result in falling back to the ground below and having to start over. Those who manage to fall just a few meters are truly the lucky ones. Here's what fans have to say about it:

OG @JustOmar77 @JakeSucky watched this on stream a few weeks ago, insane how talented some gamers can be

While there are a few concerns about IP-related issues, those not debating about it and having a blast playing this Creative 2.0 map. That being said, reaching the very top will be challenging. Even while playing on a private server and not being blocked by random players as you make your way up, things are not easy. Nevertheless, it's a fun experience for everyone and definitely worth trying out.

How to play OnlyUp Fortnite

OnlyUp is a fun Creative 2.0 map to try out (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Akin to other Creative 2.0 maps, playing this one is very straightforward as well. Here are the steps needed to play OnlyUp Fortnite:

Go to go to the Discover Tab

Press on Island Code and enter 4366-9611-6988 to load the experience

to load the experience Once done, head back to the main lobby and choose between playing the game on a private or public server.

Start playing OnlyUp Fortnite and try to reach the very top

Once in-game, you will be able to keep track of your progressive using markers. Those who manage to set a highscore will also be mentioned on the leaderboard that's located on the ground.