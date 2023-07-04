"No!" - Ludwig shocked upon realizing he'll be paying for Squeex's hair transplant surgery after the latter sets an Only Up! speedrun record

On July 4, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren hosted an Only Up! speedrunning tournament featuring Thomas "Sykkuno," Squeex, Douglas "DougDoug," and Tanner "SmallAnt." Ludwig upped the stakes and challenged Squeex, stating that if the latter successfully sets a record, he would pay for his hair transplant surgery.

As the tournament wrapped up, Squeex stunned everyone by beating the game in 30 minutes and 58 seconds. Ludwig was flabbergasted upon seeing this and said:

"Wait. Wait! I'm not getting you a hair transplant! No! Wait! No!"

"Get me those follicles, baby!" - Squeex responds to Ludwig after setting a record at the Only Up! speedrun tournament

At the 3:23-hour mark of Ludwig's livestream, Squeex loudly exclaimed after reaching the penultimate zone in Only Up! He also boasted about successfully skipping the game's "dragon" section. When the YouTube streamer heard this, he realized he would have to pay for Squeex's hair transplant surgery.

The latter celebrated the occasion and jokingly said:

"I'm talking the glue! I'm talking the surgery! Get me those follicles, baby! Because 'hair' I come! Let's go!"

All content creators burst out laughing after hearing Squeex's hilarious pun. DougDoug joined the conversation and expressed his admiration for the Twitch streamer:

"That's awesome! You know what? I'm happy for Squeex. I'm happy! This has been a huge development. Squeex won the tournament! I think (because) of that dragon play, he won the whole tournament, too! Because he took Sykkuno's money. So..."

Timestamp: 03:22:55

Sykkuno was eager to see Squeex get the hair transplant surgery:

"Pretty much. He gets the hair transplant. We can all agree on that. He wins the hair transplant."

A few moments later, Ludwig looked at the cost of the procedure and remarked:

"Oh, right! Well... a hair transplant can cost up to $15,000. How many of you guys can send your $100 over to me? Squeex, I've got to Venmo you. All right. Well, hey, GGs everybody. I am never going to play this game again!"

Fans react to the streamers' clip

The streamers' clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over a dozen Redditors weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Squeex is a partnered Twitch streamer who rose to prominence in January 2023. He is primarily a Super Mario 64 content creator, having racked up more than 3,110 hours of playtime. Squeex currently has 111,042 followers and averages over 3.5k viewers per stream.

