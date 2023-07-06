Fortnite: How to fall 5 stories without taking damage

Fall damage can take a toll on players in a match of Fortnite. If they fall from a height, they may sustain damage that will bypass shield-points and directly affect hit-points. If enough damage is sustained after falling, the player can get eliminated immediately. While this is a terrifying prospect, falling needn't always inflict damage or outright eliminate a player.

That being said, as part of the "Purradise Meowscles" Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players need to fall 5 stories without taking damage. While this task may seem dangerous, it can be done easily and without the need for much caution. Upon completing the task, Battle Pass holders will be rewarded with the Purradise Pattern (Wrap).

Step-by-step guide on how to fall 5 stories without taking damage in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in Mega City and loot up, ascend to the top of a building, lastly, use a Grind Rail and jump off.

1) Land in Mega City and loot up

Make sure the coast is clear when landing in Mega City (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards the challenge is to land in Mega City and find loot. Now, while you can land atop of a building and complete the task first, it will take longer to loot. For this reason, it's best to land on the streets of Mega City and loot the ground floors of buildings. Make sure to stay stealthy by crouching and moving inside of structures. The last thing you need is being ambushed and subsequently eliminated.

2) Use an Ascender and travel to the top of a building

Ascenders should be easy enough to spot from a distance (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once you think you have enough loot and supplies, find an Ascender and make your way atop a building. Keep in mind that since there are multiple Ascenders in Mega City, it shouldn't be too hard to find one. Just make sure the Ascender leads to a Grind Rail that is attached to the building and is at least 20 meters above ground level. Otherwise, you will have to rotate from rooftop to rooftop to find one and end up wasting time in the process.

3) Use a Grind Rail and jump off and land on the street below

Jump off the Grind Rail and freefall to safety (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Jump on to the Grind Rail and traverse on it until there's a clearing below you. Ensure that no opponents are fighting below as falling into crossfire could lead to disaster. Once ready, jump off the Grind Rail and fall down to the street below. Keep in mind that this challenge can also be executed in other POIs, but for the most part, Mega City is the best place.

