"Bots really ruined some moments of OG Fortnite": Veteran leaker HYPEX speaks his mind about the surplus of bots

Prominent Fortnite leaker "HYPEX" recently voiced his opinion on the divisive issues of bots in the game, especially in Chapter 4 Season 5. He echoed the sentiments of many long-time players who feel that AI-controlled opponents and their vast numbers in lobbies have somewhat ruined the experience that the OG season was supposed to offer.

This has led to HYPEX claiming:

"Bots really ruined some moments of OG Fortnite."

The community seems divided, with one side expressing genuine annoyance at the surplus of bots in most lobbies, while the other half seems thankful for the opportunity to claim easier eliminations or is simply not affected by their presence.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"It's just not fun landing in a POI full of bots" - Divide within the Fortnite community regarding the presence of bots

Expand Tweet

For players that find bots disruptive, the annoyance is palpable as moments that should be highlights of Fortnite's return to the OG Chapter 1 map are ruined by encounters with these automated foes. This leads to a player's dissatisfaction when defeating a bot.

Some players within the community feel the bots aren't programmed properly to pose a chance of an engaging battle, leaving players longing for a more challenging experience. Adding to this, the lobbies, especially those in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, seem to have more bots than real players, decreasing the possibility of encountering an engaging battle.

Players on the other side of the issue see bots as a welcome element of Fortnite, especially those still honing their skills or looking for a more relaxed experience in the game. Some players simply seek a good time on the island and feel the bots provide a much less competitive environment.

Additionally, the bots could be added to make it easier for returning players to adjust since this season saw a massive resurgence in player numbers.

Expand Tweet

This divide has led many players to the Fortnite Ranked mode, where the chances of encountering human opponents are higher. This shift in player behavior suggests that many prefer the appeal of facing genuine challenges in combat against a more skilled opponent rather than the convenience of AI-controlled opponents.

However, according to HYPEX, shifting to Ranked shouldn't be the answer to the issue of bots. He suggests that they should be reserved for lobbies with players who have a very low elimination rate, considering playing only Ranked matches restricts one from following a casual approach.

Community's take on HYPEX's comments about bots

The community had varying opinions on the issue of bots raised by HYPEX, with some players agreeing with the renowned leaker's sentiments on the issue. They highlighted the fact that if the bots were better programmed, it wouldn't be much of an issue, but engaging with the current bots is not fun.

Meanwhile, some players feel the presence of bots is good for returning and less-skilled players. Here are some notable comments regarding the issue of bots:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Fortnite community prepares for Chapter 5, the debate over bots has simmered, leaving Epic Games with the delicate task of striking a balance that caters to both sides of the matter.

Additionally, previous rumors hinting at Epic Games potentially bringing changes to bot lobbies provide some optimism for that balance to happen soon.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!