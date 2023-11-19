Epic Games confirms live event for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

The Fortnite community is in for a treat as Epic Games has officially confirmed the highly-anticipated and talked about live event for Chapter 4 Season 5. This exciting confirmation comes on the heels of a candid tweet from the official account of the game. The tweet also addressed the recent introduction of an age-rating system for cosmetics and how the move didn't resonate with the community.

The tweet admitted that Fortnite's initial plan for cosmetics "didn't hit the mark" but promised redemption with new options that are currently being worked on and will reportedly be unveiled in the lead-up to Chapter 4 Season 5's live event.

As players brace themselves for the spectacle of the upcoming live event, the community awaits more details regarding the new event.

Epic Games hints at Fortnite's next big live event in new tweet

The confirmation of the live event is grounded in a hint within Epic Games' transparent acknowledgment of the community's lukewarm response to the recently added age rating system for cosmetics.

Epic Games' candid admission not only showcases their willingness to listen to player feedback but also highlights their commitment to delivering a player-centric and dynamic experience in Fortnite.

The tease of an imminent in-game event and the promise of new cosmetic options have stirred anticipation, transforming player frustration into excitement for what lies ahead.

What can players expect from the live event in Chapter 4 Season 5?

While finer details regarding the live event remain shrouded in mystery, hints from Epic Games and recent leaks suggest the event will be called "The Big Bang." One of the more interesting aspects of the event is that it will be followed by an extended downtime, with services expected to go offline for approximately 12 hours as Fortnite preps the next update.

The live event, expected to kick off on December 2, 2023, at 4 pm ET, is rumored to be a multi-stage extravaganza, with a recent leak from prominent leaker NotJulesDev reports that the event will include four stages.

There are three pre-event stages - Beach, Castle, and Mining - that will potentially play a role in setting up the event, like the mini-games from Chapter 3 Season 4.

Another mysterious aspect of the live event is a mysterious phase titled "Night Night," which will reportedly feature the use of Grind Rails. However, the exact implications of this phase remain uncertain.

Epic Games' confirmation for a new live event for Chapter 4 Season 5, mixed with their candid and open acknowledgment of the shortcomings in the recently implemented age rating system, clearly demonstrates a commitment to player engagement and satisfaction.

As the community awaits further details regarding the event, it's clear that the live event is building up to be a pivotal moment for the game.

