Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event leaks: Everything known so far

Leakers/data-miners have found more information pertaining to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event. According to NotJulesDev and Wensoing, the upcoming live event is going to feature a lot of things. It is codenamed Durian, but the official name seems to be "The Big Bang." Given that it will likely have to do with something related to resetting the timeline, this all adds up.

That said, while the leaks do provide some insight into the "The Big Bang'' live event of Chapter 4 Season 5, the finer details are missing. Nevertheless, there is enough information to speculate on a few things and get a rough idea of what players can expect to see.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event leaks hint at extended downtime

Perhaps the most important leak to keep in mind about the upcoming live event is that it will be followed by an extended downtime. This means that once the screen goes black, the servers will be offline for about 12 hours. However, this can always change as per Epic Games' discretion.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Coming to the other details, according to the leakers/data-miners, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event will start on December 2, 2023 at 4 PM ET. Players should be able to see the countdown appear in-game by November 21, 2023. The lobby for the event should also be activated, but will not be accessible until the event begins.

Expand Tweet

As per the details shared by the leakers/data-miners, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event will have four stages. One of them is codenamed "Night Night" and should include Grind Rails. It's unclear what this could be referring to at the moment.

Additionally, there will be three pre-event stages as well. These will include things like Beach, Castle, and Mining. Loot Island, Meteor, and the Rocket will seemingly also be involved. These may be referring to mini-games, similar to those that were featured during the Chapter 3 Season 4 live event.

Furthermore, it would seem that Team Rumble is being used as the Blueprint for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event. Players who have tried out this game mode should see similarities in the event lobby when it comes online.

What is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event storyline?

Expand Tweet

For the time being, there is no information available to shed light on what will happen during the live event. The only thing that has been more or less confirmed thus far by leakers/data-miners is that the Rocket and Time Machine will play a major role.

Given that the Rocket played a pivotal role in the original Chapter 1 "The End" live event, history will no doubt repeat itself. Given that the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event is likely called "The Big Bang," it's could be an indication that this is the start of something new.

Whatever happens at the end of this phase of the storyline will likely reshape the Metaverse as players know it. Considering the numerous major projects Epic Games has planned and lined up, Chapter 5 is going to be a stepping stone towards the future.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!