Could Midas return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1? Possibilities explored

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 bringing players a new map to explore, avid lore enthusiasts are scouring it for clues and other connections to the past. The new landscape holds intriguing elements that hearken back to the days of Chapter 2 Season 2, leading many players to wonder: Could the enigmatic Midas make a triumphant return in Chapter 5 Season 1?

Midas has been an important character in the game's lore ever since his introduction in Chapter 2 Season 2. The character was responsible for our very first introduction to the Imagined Order, John Jones, and the idea of the Loop. However, since his supposed "death" by a shark, there have been multiple hints towards the return of the Agency leader, and the clues on the new map could potentially bring players back to the heisting days of Chapter 2 Season 2.

All hints towards the return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Chapter 5 Season 1 map serves as a playground filled with nostalgia for seasoned Fortnite players, with multiple elements relating to characters from Chapter 2 Season 2 making a surprise return. One of the most notable inclusions is a painting of the Agency, the base of operations for Midas and the Ghost organization.

The Agency was one of the most popular points of interest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, thanks to the abundance of loot and the Drum Gun mythic; its return to the game would not only stir up memories but also potentially provide a strategic overhaul in Fortnite Chapter 5's gameplay. However, the nostalgic elements don't end there.

All across the map, there are multiple items and locations that are related to characters from Chapter 2 Season 2, including the iconic Yacht location with a picture of the original Yacht inside the vault, Skye's notepad, Meowscles' ball of yarn, a location that is very reminiscent of the Grotto, an under-construction Rig, and most importantly, Midas's chair.

These throwbacks to the past have set the stage for theories surrounding the potential return of key characters, and Midas takes center stage here.

Midas's special appearance in the Big Bang live event

During the Chapter 4 finale live event, the Big Bang, the digital world of Fortnite was transformed into a tangible, brick-built realm of LEGO. Among the LEGO characters present on the map was LEGO Midas, further boosting curiosity about the enigmatic character's return to the game. The presence of LEGO Midas in the live event could be a potential tantalizing tease, hinting at the possibility that Midas might play a role in the game's ongoing narrative.

Additionally, a door pattern on the Chapter 5 Season 1 map features a door with the same pattern seen in the Chapter 2 Season 2 trailer, further hinting at espionage elements from that season returning to the game.

While Chapter 5 Season 1 is still in its early stages, the crumbs and hints of Chapter 2 Season 2 scattered across the map and the special appearance of LEGO Midas in the Big Bang have ignited speculation and excitement regarding the return of iconic elements from one of the game's most beloved seasons.

