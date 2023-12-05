Fortnite Festival x The Weeknd trailer hits all the right notes

Fortnite Festival is set to become a source of visual and audio entertainment in Chapter 5 Season 1, and the recently announced collaboration with global music sensation The Weeknd is making waves across the community. The excitement peaked with the release of a new, mesmerizing trailer showcasing the artist's looks to be featured in the collaboration.

The upcoming festival will allow players to join an in-game celebration like no other. The Weeknd is just one of the many surprises in the upcoming game mode, as it will feature a groundbreaking integration of rhythm-based elements.

New Fortnite x The Weeknd trailer gives players a glimpse of the upcoming collaboration

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite Festival x The Weeknd trailer opens in a mysterious atmosphere, featuring a hooded figure navigating the energetic dancefloor of a nightclub. The cinematic journey through the crowd sets the stage for the reveal of the upcoming collaboration, which is sure to artfully blend the realms of gaming and music again.

The hooded figure is handed a microphone and is revealed as The Weeknd. He's presented in his most recent concert look with other styles that the skin will also showcase, all ready to take the stage at Fortnite Festival and the rhythm-based elements it will bring.

Expand Tweet

The new game mode will incorporate rhythm-based elements, as hinted at during the Eminem concert section of the Big Bang live event. This new addition promises to elevate the festival experience to new heights, as players will get to immerse themselves in this environment and the groove of The Weeknd's chart-topping tracks.

Fortnite Festival and other new game modes coming to Chapter 5 Season 1

Expand Tweet

The festival game mode is not the only new upcoming addition. Chapter 5 Season 1 is also set to introduce collaborations with Rocket League and LEGO, bringing elements from those franchises and universes and seamlessly integrating them into the game.

The collaborative game modes will come with new cosmetics that will be free to claim, like the LEGO Explorer Emile skin that will be available for free for players who sign up for the LEGO Insider program and link it to their Epic Games account.

The Rocket League collaboration will also bring a free skin for players to claim, as the Jackie skin will be free for all players to acquire as long as they reach the Gold rank in the upcoming Rocket Racing game mode.

These new cosmetics, mixed with the ones we're sure to see for The Weeknd after his appearance at Fortnite Festival, guarantee a visual treat for players when the new game modes are released.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!