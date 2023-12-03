How to get the Fortnite x LEGO Explorer Emile skin for free

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is finally here and will soon bring the long-awaited collaboration with LEGO. The crossover content has been in the works for a while, and it is finally set to be released on December 7, 2023. Players will be happy to know that this collaboration will offer the opportunity to snag a free skin.

This crossover has been one of the most anticipated aspects of the lead-up to Chapter 5, with it even playing a part in the Chapter 4 finale, the Big Bang. The LEGO Explorer Emile skin will be up for grabs from December 7 for those who sign up for the LEGO Insiders program, It's also worth noting players can even equip this outfit's style for their LEGO figures in-game.

How to sign up for LEGO Insiders program and claim the free LEGO Explorer Emile skin in Fortnite

Starting December 7, the LEGO x Fortnite collaboration's launch date, you can sign up for the LEGO Insiders program for free on this company's website and become an Insider.

After that, you need to link your Epic Games account to the LEGO Insiders program. This is an important final step that ensures that players receive the exclusive Explorer Emile skin in their inventory.

This is a chance for players to not only acquire a free skin, but also get introduced to the creative world of LEGO by joining its Insiders program.

What else will the LEGO collaboration bring?

On December 7, the LEGO Fortnite game mode will be unveiled to players. Fans saw a glimpse of the world that Epic Games has built for this mode during the Big Bang live event, and it is sure to offer a remarkable and open environment filled with LEGO characters and endless possibilities.

Players will be able to craft in the game mode, and its world is also said to have NPCs that roam the landscape and can get into battles with gamers. This content will also include new terrains to explore, hidden treasures to uncover, and iconic LEGO characters to encounter.

Additionally, over 1,200 skins have been created into LEGO minifigures for the game mode. This will allow fans to dress as their favorite Fortnite characters even in the world of LEGO.

