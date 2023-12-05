How to get the Jackie skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 continues to unfold, players are greeted with a vast and exciting array of events and collaborations. This includes the eagerly anticipated Rocket Racing mode and the upcoming collaborative game mode with Rocket League, which should bring with it a free Jackie skin. It is a coveted reward that players can acquire for free by achieving Gold rank in the Rocket Racing mode.

This unique collaboration, which was first showcased in the Chapter 4 finale live event, the Big Bang, converges the dynamic worlds of Fortnite and Rocket League. It offers players an opportunity to showcase their racing skills and claim the exclusive Jackie skin.

Unlocking the free Jackie skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

To unlock the free Jackie skin, you must play the Rocket Racing game mode, which is expected to bring an exhilarating fusion of the dynamic gameplay of Fortnite and the high-speed vehicular antics of Rocket League. You will need to achieve the Gold rank in the upcoming mode to acquire the Jackie skin, which was first seen in the game during the Rocket Racing section of the Big Bang.

Watch out for the games' official announcements and event timelines to ensure you don't miss out on the free Jackie skin in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Other collaborations and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 1

The Rocket Racing game mode is not the only collaboration set to be featured in Chapter 5 Season 1. Players will also be able to join the game in celebration of the Fortnite Festival and the upcoming Fortnite LEGO game mode, both of which are set to offer additional rewards and experiences.

Much like the Rocket Racing game mode, the LEGO collaboration will also offer players the opportunity to acquire a free LEGO Explorer Emile skin. It will be available to all players who sign up for the LEGO Insider program and link it to their Epic Games account.

These new free skins serve as another form of excitement in these collaborations, offering you the opportunity to don them.

The introduction of Rocket League's dynamic racing mechanics in the upcoming Rocket Racing game mode is a testament to Epic Games' commitment to delivering engaging and diverse content. The collaboration, which has been in the works for a long time and was first showcased during the Big Bang, will soon come to fruition, offering you the chance to adorn the Jackie skin.

