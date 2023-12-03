Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Fortnite servers are currently down for the Chapter 5 Season 1 update. Like every season, Epic Games will be adding a lot of fresh weapons for the new season to refresh the loot pool and make it dynamic. Meanwhile, it will also remove or "vault" a lot of guns and items from the previous seasons.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 took players on a trip down memory lane all the way back to the Chapter 1 map, reintroducing elements from the game's early days. However, now that the OG season is over, it's time for Epic Games to introduce brand-new weapons and items to complement the new chapter.
All vaulted and unvaulted items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
While Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is yet to go live, the trailer and the theme gives an idea of what content is being removed and what is being added back. Given below is a list of everything that is being vaulted for Chapter 5 Season 1, thanks to Fortnite Wiki:
Weapons
- Assault Rifle
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Minigun
- Tactical Submachine Gun
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun (old variant)
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Flint-Lock Pistol
- Dual Pistols
- Combat Shotgun
- Drum Shotgun
- Infantry Rifle
- Grenade Launcher
- Proximity Launcher
- Hand Cannon
- P90
- Suppressed SMG
Utilities
- Grappler
- Grapple Glove
- Air Strike
- All Terrain Kart
- Hoverboards
- The Baller
- Shopping Cart
- Chug Jug
- Junk Rift
- Bush
- Storm Flip
- Rift-to-Go
- Shockwave Grenades
Listed below is everything that we know is being unvaulted for Chapter 5 Season 1:
- Dragon's Breath Shotgun
- Suppressed Pistol
- Primal Flame Bow
- Fishing Rods
- Bounty Boards
- Cash Registers
- Ammo: Arrows
- Loot Island
- Capture Points
- Swimming
- Gold Bars
While these are just some of the unvaulted items, there will be more possible unvaultings in the upcoming season. However, that data will be available when the downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 is over.
Every new Fortnite Chapter introduces brand new weapons and items to refresh the loot pool and fit with the Chapter. It will be interesting to see what will be added to this new era of the game and how it will impact the gameplay of Chapter 5.
