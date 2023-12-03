Everything vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Fortnite servers are currently down for the Chapter 5 Season 1 update. Like every season, Epic Games will be adding a lot of fresh weapons for the new season to refresh the loot pool and make it dynamic. Meanwhile, it will also remove or "vault" a lot of guns and items from the previous seasons.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 took players on a trip down memory lane all the way back to the Chapter 1 map, reintroducing elements from the game's early days. However, now that the OG season is over, it's time for Epic Games to introduce brand-new weapons and items to complement the new chapter.

All vaulted and unvaulted items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

While Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is yet to go live, the trailer and the theme gives an idea of what content is being removed and what is being added back. Given below is a list of everything that is being vaulted for Chapter 5 Season 1, thanks to Fortnite Wiki:

Weapons

Assault Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Minigun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun (old variant)

Double Barrel Shotgun

Flint-Lock Pistol

Dual Pistols

Combat Shotgun

Drum Shotgun

Infantry Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Proximity Launcher

Hand Cannon

P90

Suppressed SMG

Utilities

Grappler

Grapple Glove

Air Strike

All Terrain Kart

Hoverboards

The Baller

Shopping Cart

Chug Jug

Junk Rift

Bush

Storm Flip

Rift-to-Go

Shockwave Grenades

Listed below is everything that we know is being unvaulted for Chapter 5 Season 1:

Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Suppressed Pistol

Primal Flame Bow

Fishing Rods

Bounty Boards

Cash Registers

Ammo: Arrows

Loot Island

Capture Points

Swimming

Gold Bars

While these are just some of the unvaulted items, there will be more possible unvaultings in the upcoming season. However, that data will be available when the downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 is over.

Every new Fortnite Chapter introduces brand new weapons and items to refresh the loot pool and fit with the Chapter. It will be interesting to see what will be added to this new era of the game and how it will impact the gameplay of Chapter 5.

