Fortnite Chapter 5 teasers showcase LEGO, racing, and music modes

Fortnite Chapter 5 is right around the corner, and Epic Games has unleashed a trio of tantalizing teaser images, with each hinting at upcoming collaborations and modes that are set to redefine the landscape.

Chapter 5 is shaping up to be Fortnite's biggest launch yet, with promises from Epic Games itself claiming that the Big Bang live event, which is set to be a precursor to the new season, will evolve things as players know now. The unforgettable event will not only have immense implications for the game, but will also potentially showcase the upcoming collaborations being hinted at in the new teaser images.

New teasers for Fortnite Chapter 5 hint at new game modes

All three Fortnite teasers' imagery is reminiscent of a black hole, and the first captures the essence of speed, showcasing a vehicle and a checkered flag. This potentially hints at the highly anticipated Rocket League racing game mode coming to Chapter 5 Season 1. Combining the thrill of the island with the vehicular chaos of Rocket League, it is shaping up to deliver high octane races and competitions for players all around.

The second teaser showcases the iconic LEGO Llama, all but confirming the long-talked-about LEGO x Fortnite collaboration. Since it will potentially bring LEGO-themed content to the battle royale title, players can expect an imaginative twist to the game.

The third and final teaser takes a melodious turn, featuring musical notes that hint at the rumoured arrival of a music/rhythm mode in Fortnite Chapter 5.

The intriguing addition of a music mode implies that players may soon find themselves on a musical journey. Whether it involves challenges based in the Battle Royale mode or a dedicated mode for music enthusiasts, the teaser invites speculation for a harmonious dimension.

As new teasers continue in the lead-up to the Chapter 4 Season 5 live event and the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1, the community is speculating on the intricacies of each new mode and how they could change the game's ever-evolving landscape.

