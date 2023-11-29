Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 have a live event? Explained

Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 have a live event? No, there will be no live event at the start of the new phase of the storyline. Since The Big Bang live event will bring about the end of Chapter 4, another live event can not be expected at the start of Chapter 5. This is taking into consideration that Epic Games has cut down on the frequency of in-game events.

The previous live event occurred in 2022 at the end of Chapter 3 Season 4. If the developers follow this pattern, the next live event will only occur towards the end of Chapter 5. Nevertheless, players will not be completely left high and dry.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculated from past trends.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 cinematic trailer will pick up where The Big Bang live event ends

There will be no live event, and players will still get a cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. The trailer in question usually picks up from where the previous season ended - in this case, The Big Bang live event. It should be released/revealed before or sometime during the downtime.

Since the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (v28.00) will officially be delayed, the trailer could be shown shortly before the servers are brought online.

As always, Epic Games will showcase what players can expect to see in-game once the downtime ends and update v28.00 is implemented. This will include some elements of the storyline, new mechanics, weapons/items, Named Locations/Landmarks, and, of course, cosmetics such as Outfits.

It could also showcase the antagonist of the new phase of the storyline. Since there has not been one for some time, Epic Games would probably introduce someone new. Some speculate that it could be an evil snapshot of Doctor Slone, but that is left to be seen.

Could there be a mid-Chapter 5 live event?

If fortune favors, there could be small-scale live events in the second half of Chapter 5, but it is too soon to say. Given that Epic Games would be focusing on the upcoming game modes such as LEGO and the supposed "Rocket Racing" mode, there is far too much going on.

Even so, given that Chapter 3 had two live events (Season 2 and Season 4), there is always the possibility of having more than one in Chapter 5. However, for the most part, players should not expect one until the very end of Chapter 5.

Nevertheless, gamers would not be bored as mini-events are added at regular intervals. These would include collaborations with musicians and artists, Creative maps made by brands for crossovers, and, of course, LTMs such as Floor Is Lava - which is rumored to make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, according to leakers/data-miners.

