Fortnite Chapter 5 community wishlist: Trains, Winterfest 2023, snow-covered map, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 is right on the horizon and with the Big Bang event only a few days away, the excitement for the next chapter is brewing within the community. Players all over the world are eagerly waiting and some players have been sharing their hopes and dreams for what the next instalment may bring.

This wishlist serves as a reminder of the passion that the player base holds, with desires ranging from a winter-themed wonderland to classic OG items. This article will delve into the key elements of the list and explore the collective vision that Fortnite players hope to see materialize.

What does the community want in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As the community eagerly counts down the days to the arrival of Chapter 5, players are speculating on what the new chapter might bring. Given below is a compilation of the community wishlist, featuring elements that players hope to see in the next season:

1) Winter Theme

The Winterfest 2022 cabin (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

A resounding desire expressed by the community is for Chapter 5 to embrace the winter theme. Since Chapter 5 launches on December 2, its release aligns perfectly with the winter season, and the allure of festive aesthetics and snow-covered landscapes during Winterfest 2023 would surely add a magical touch, providing a seasonal shift that would resonate with players worldwide.

2) Snow-Covered Map

The Chapter 1 map covered in snow. (Image via Epic Games)

Building on the previously mentioned winter theme, players are hoping for the yearly transformation of the Chapter 5 map with a blanket of snow. The snow-covered map has been a staple of the winter-themed seasons of the game and it not only brings a visual spectacle while also introducing new gameplay dynamics, altering the game's terrain and providing new challenges for seasoned players.

3) A simple loot pool

Expand Tweet

A common desire among the community is for Chapter 5 to feature a loot pool that is enjoyable yet straightforward. Later seasons of the game have introduced new and innovative weapons to the game that do add a dynamic layer to the game. However, with certain weapon types, the loot pool has become saturated, with players being faced with too many options for their inventory.

Coming off of the relatively simpler loot pool of Fortnite OG, players are hoping for a loot pool that features a variety of weapons without overwhelming complexity, fostering a more enjoyable and accessible experience for players of all different skill levels.

4) OG Items

Expand Tweet

Nostalgia is a huge part of the Fortnite community, and players are hoping to see the return of some OG items from the earlier chapters of the game in Chapter 5.

Whether it's iconic locations, classic weapons, or even OG vehicles like the Shopping Carts, a nod to the game's roots would be appreciated by the community and it would surely be a nostalgic treat for long-time players.

5) Trains

Expand Tweet

Trains have been heavily speculated to be coming to the game due to a certain pathway running throughout the map reminiscent of train rails, cutting through POIs.

Players have taken this as a hint towards a train vehicle running throughout the map, providing a dynamic mode of transportation for players to traverse the snow-covered landscape and add an extra layer of strategy to Chapter 5.

6) Expansive lore and storylines

Expand Tweet

The storyline has been an incredibly crucial part of the game's storyline, and while the storyline has been somewhat mixed and disconnected in Chapter 4, players are hoping for a Chapter 5 to follow a more compelling storyline and expand on the already existing lore that the game has.

With the new teaser for the Big Bang live event potentially hinting at new concepts such as the Omniverse, the community is optimistic about once again engaging in mind-bending and otherworldly concepts that have provided the backdrop for many Fortnite seasons in the past.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!