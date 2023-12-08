"I'm honestly glad I decided to sleep through The Game Awards": Fortnite community upset with Cyberpunk 2077 winning Best Ongoing Game

The aftermath of Fortnite's loss at The Game Awards 2023 has brought a mix of disappointment and surprise within the game's community, as Cyberpunk 2077 took home the Best Ongoing Game category award. This has left fans questioning the outcome since the battle royale has had a stellar year and consistent community engagement with its player base, leading to veteran leaker HYPEX taking to Twitter to say:

"I'm honestly glad I decided to sleep through The Game Awards."

Despite being nominated alongside titles like Genshin Impact, the community had high hopes for Fortnite securing the Best Ongoing Game award. Epic Games' battle royale giant has been lauded for its community interaction, consistent updates, and milestone achievements ever since its launch, especially this year, making it a strong contender for the coveted award.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"Woke up to Fortnite losing the Best Ongoing Game to a game that shouldn't even be there" - Players think Cyberpunk 2077's victory was unearned

Expand Tweet

While Cyberpunk 2077 faced a less-than-ideal launch with its bugs and glitches, the game has been on something of a redemption journey, especially with the launch of the latest Phantom Liberty expansion, which basically turned it into a whole new game.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077's efforts to expand and enhance the gaming experience, its surprise win in the Best Ongoing Game category over Fortnite, a game that has maintained a player base with its consistent content updates, has left players scratching their heads for an answer.

Expand Tweet

With the release of OG Fortnite this year, the game brought in over 100 million players during the month-long season. If that wasn't enough, the newly launched LEGO collaboration game mode reeled in more than 2.2 million players within a couple of hours of launch. This even encouraged Epic Games to confirm that the OG mode will return in 2024, thanks to the positive feedback on the return to the game's roots.

Expand Tweet

These are just some of the many feats that the game has achieved this year alone. It is also clear that Epic Games has provided players with consistent updates that keep players coming back to the game, something Cyberpunk 2077 has been missing, with the exception of the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Adding fuel to the discontent of the community, players pointed out an interesting comparison of player counts between Fortnite's Tilted Zone Wars and Cyberpunk 2077. Despite Tilted Zone Wars being one small part of the game's vast ecosystem, the Creative game still attracts more players than Cyberpunk 2077. Leaker HYPEX pointed out that this highlighted the game's dedicated and robust community.

Players had a lot to say about the whole situation. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cyberpunk 2077's unexpected victory at The Game Rewards has triggered a reflection on the criteria for judging and assessing ongoing games as well as Fortnite's resilience in the gaming landscape. As further discussions unfold across social media, it becomes evident that the community remains passionate about their beloved game and is eager to see its contributions acknowledged when deserved.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!