Is OG Fortnite coming back? Potential release date explored

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, dubbed as OG, was one of the best seasons in the game in a long while. The season saw the return of many iconic weapons and locations, which primarily caused a lot of players, both new and veterans, to flock to the game throughout the season.

Unfortunately, the season didn't last long enough, but it has definitely left everyone wanting more.

The fact that this season was so popular has prompted Epic Games to express their desire to bring it back once again. That said, here's what you need to know about the OG Fortnite coming back.

OG Fortnite to make a comeback in 2024

Following the record-breaking player count in the game, Epic Games took to Twitter to express their gratitude about the same. Further, they mentioned that they would be looking forward to bringing back OG Fortnite and then finished by saying, "*opens 2024 roadmap doc*." This is a clear indication the developer will be bringing the OG features back sometime in the next year.

However, they haven't revealed anything concrete with respect to the release date. They've just mentioned the year as of now. So when they bring it back is anyone's guess at this point in time. That said, it's worth noting that the developer could make the OG Fortnite a bit more of an annual event and could start hosting it on the game's birthday on July 24.

Considering that the OG features are some of the most sought-after features in the game, leaving it there for an entire season again could dampen the excitement around it. So, instead of making it into a full-blown season again, the developer could convert it into an event of sorts, maybe even the birthday event itself.

The argument for the birthday event stands strong at this point because OG Fortnite had all the fan-favorite features at launch itself. As the game progressed, they were modified and made into what they are at this point. So, using the birthday week event as a celebration to go back to its roots might work well for Epic Games as a whole.

That said, Chapter 5 Season 1 has also seen quite a lot of players as well. While the concurrent player count might not be as much as it was in the month of November, it has been fairly high.

The current season has a lot of returning characters, including Jonesy and Peter Griffin. Not only that, Solid Snake has also arrived on the island. Overall, Epic Games' battle royale is showing no signs of stopping at this point in terms of collaborations or popularity.

