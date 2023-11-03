Fortnite breaks all-time-high player count as Chapter 4 Season 5 goes live

It can be safely said that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has become one of the most popular seasons of the game so far. Ever since the new season went live, the title has seen an all-time-high count of 3.5 million players logging in. Epic Games' battle royale has always managed to attract fans from different demographics, but it hasn't seen such a high player count so far.
As a game, there are a lot of reasons why so many people tend to hop into Fortnite. But is there anything special about Chapter 4 Season 5?
Fortnite sees a staggering 3.5 million player count in Chapter 4 Season 5
Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop
There are a lot of reasons why players are attracted to the game. However, what makes Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 so special is that many fan-favorite items and locations have made a comeback. There's a reason Epic Games dubbed it as Season OG.
Fans were treated to items like the Stink Bomb and the Boogie bomb. Not just that, weapons like the Pump Shotgun made a comeback. To add to it, popular locations like Tilted Towers also made a return this season. Overall, everything that was added with the update today massively appealed to a section of players who joined the game during its early days.
That aside, the overall grind to max out the Battle Pass has also reduced considerably, which is also why a lot of players returned. As noted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG's patch notes, Epic Games brought back the hidden Battle Stars as well, which is a nice way to earn additional XP.
With so many methods to earn XP, and so many good skins in the Battle Pass, it's not a surprise that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG achieved an all-time-high player count.
While building was one of the unique selling points, it was slightly tedious and the learning curve was quite steep. To compensate for that, the developers introduced a No-Build Mode, which has been going strong so far. This has caused a lot of players who love battle royales to jump into the game and try it out for themselves.
Finally, there are a lot of crossovers that Epic Games participates in. As of now, a Stranger Things collaboration is on the cards, and there will be more as the season progresses. All these factors are why the game saw an all-time-high player count in Chapter 4 Season OG. It will be interesting to see how the count looks as the season progresses.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!