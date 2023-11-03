Fortnite breaks all-time-high player count as Chapter 4 Season 5 goes live

It can be safely said that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has become one of the most popular seasons of the game so far. Ever since the new season went live, the title has seen an all-time-high count of 3.5 million players logging in. Epic Games' battle royale has always managed to attract fans from different demographics, but it hasn't seen such a high player count so far.

As a game, there are a lot of reasons why so many people tend to hop into Fortnite. But is there anything special about Chapter 4 Season 5?

Fortnite sees a staggering 3.5 million player count in Chapter 4 Season 5

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

There are a lot of reasons why players are attracted to the game. However, what makes Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 so special is that many fan-favorite items and locations have made a comeback. There's a reason Epic Games dubbed it as Season OG.

Fans were treated to items like the Stink Bomb and the Boogie bomb. Not just that, weapons like the Pump Shotgun made a comeback. To add to it, popular locations like Tilted Towers also made a return this season. Overall, everything that was added with the update today massively appealed to a section of players who joined the game during its early days.

That aside, the overall grind to max out the Battle Pass has also reduced considerably, which is also why a lot of players returned. As noted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG's patch notes, Epic Games brought back the hidden Battle Stars as well, which is a nice way to earn additional XP.

With so many methods to earn XP, and so many good skins in the Battle Pass, it's not a surprise that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG achieved an all-time-high player count.

Expand Tweet

While building was one of the unique selling points, it was slightly tedious and the learning curve was quite steep. To compensate for that, the developers introduced a No-Build Mode, which has been going strong so far. This has caused a lot of players who love battle royales to jump into the game and try it out for themselves.

Finally, there are a lot of crossovers that Epic Games participates in. As of now, a Stranger Things collaboration is on the cards, and there will be more as the season progresses. All these factors are why the game saw an all-time-high player count in Chapter 4 Season OG. It will be interesting to see how the count looks as the season progresses.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!