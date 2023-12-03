Fortnite queue full: What does it mean, possible reasons, and matchmaking error

The Fortnite queue full error is something players have been experiencing ever since the new season went live. It has persisted for some time now, preventing players from experiencing all the content that the new season has in store for them. Above all, the error stops them from getting into lobbies and matches. Considering it is a live service title, it's not surprising to see Fortnite being affected by a full queue or the matchmaking error.

That said, are there any fixes to it? This article explores more.

Can you fix the Fortnite queue full error in Chapter 5 Season 1?

Errors in live service titles can be attributed to two basic reasons. The first is an issue from the client's side, while the other is that the error has originated from the server. Unfortunately, the Fortnite queue full error is from the server's side, and there is no way to troubleshoot or manually fix it from the client's end.

There are many reasons why players get this error, but primarily, it's because of the new season. With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 going live, a lot of players have been trying to log into the game and drop into the new season. Truth be told, the game witnessed a surge in total player count throughout the previous season, and the same trend is continuing at this point in time.

There's a high possibility that the servers are unable to handle the entire player volume and, thus, a bottleneck is throttling the traffic. Epic Games has taken note of the issue and is currently working on identifying its cause. Once that has been identified, they should deploy a fix for the same, as they've done in the past.

While this error isn't currently affecting the entire playerbase, a major chunk of players are being affected by it. While the only option is to wait for the developers to address the issue, players who are currently in a matchmaking queue should remain there unless the game boots them out automatically.

Alternatively, players can go to the settings and change their preferred server location to a different region. While this might cause them to get some high ping, it could resolve the issue. Either way, with the developers working on a fix, players might not have to wait too long to be able to jump into the game.

