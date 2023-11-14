Fortnite nominated for Best Ongoing Game at Game Awards 2023

Fortnite has once again been nominated for the Best Ongoing Game at the Game Awards 2023. This is the sixth time in a row that this Battle Royale from Epic Games has had the honor of being listed for this prestigious award. It has even won it back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. With Chapter 4 Season 5 generating such hype, the community has high hopes this year.

However, the competition is rather stiff. Aside from Fortnite, other video games in the category of Best Ongoing Game at Game Awards 2023 included the likes of Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, and Genshin Impact.

While Epic Games' Battle Royale is no light-weight, these titles are extremely established. To top things off, the winner of the Best Ongoing Game 2022 - Final Fantasy XIV, has once again been nominated. Nevertheless, the community is hopeful, given how well the current season has been, but will it be enough to secure a win?

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Can Fortnite win Best Ongoing Game at Game Awards 2023?

Expand Tweet

To state that Epic Games' Battle Royale does not have a shot at winning would be wrong, but it's hard to say whether they will. Considering that Final Fantasy XIV has also won this award twice in a row in 2021 and 2022, the competition is very tough.

Furthermore, given that Fortnite has been listed alongside other heavy-hitters such as Genshin and Apex Legends - things look rather dicey. The only silver lining is that none of the other video games nominated have actually won despite being nominated a couple of times over the years.

Expand Tweet

Thus, in a manner of speaking, the competition boils down to Final Fantasy XIV and Fortnite. Out of all the metrics that can be taken into consideration for the award, the concurrent player count is likely to be a major talking point.

As such, Fortnite's concurrent player count peaked at 6,172,463 towards the start of Chapter 4 Season 5. Although things have simmered down by a large margin, there are still over one million active players on a daily basis. This proves Epic Games has struck gold with the OG season, but momentum is slowing down.

What does the community think about Fortnite being nominated for Best Ongoing Game at Game Awards 2023?

With the community swelling in ranks at the start of Chapter 4 Season 5, many do hope that their favorite Battle Royale will secure a win. Given how hyped and popular the game has become with the return of the OG days, this is the most logical expectation. Here's what a few players/users have to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen from the comments and as mentioned earlier, the only real competition, for the most part, is Final Fantasy XIV. Since it won at the Game Awards twice in a row, it may have enough momentum to bag the award for the third time around.

Nevertheless, with there being plenty of time for players to vote, it's still too soon to say who will win. It would also be wise to bear in mind that given the redemption arc Cyberpunk 2077 achieved with the Phantom Liberty DLC, it would be folly to dismiss its popularity.

That being said, the Game Awards 2023 is going to be very interesting - not just for Fortnite but for the other nominees as well. Who knows, "Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton'' may be nominated again this year, but it's unlikely they'll win anything.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!