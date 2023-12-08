Top 5 LEGO Fortnite tips and tricks for beginners

LEGO Fortnite has gone live, and with it, there's a new way to survive and thrive in an open-world environment. Considering how different it is from Battle Royale, not everyone is accustomed to the new mechanics that are at play here. As such, surviving a few days will seem impossible without the proper know-how, and many beginners may feel flustered.

Understanding the basics and what not to do will spare players the need to start over every few minutes. That said, here are five LEGO Fortnite tips and tricks for beginners to get started in this survival mode.

Resource management and four other LEGO Fortnite tips and tricks for beginners.

1) Pick up resources and don't waste them

Don't craft until you really need to (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most important LEGO Fortnite tips and tricks for beginners is to remember to pick up resources. Wood and granite, which are the two most common resources, can simply be collected while exploring. There is no need to go around cutting down trees or mining during the early game.

While this may seem counterproductive, there is logical reasoning behind it. The cost to craft an ax and pickaxe is rather high during the early game. Given that they have a certain amount of durability before they break, resources will be wasted in crafting them. For this reason, it's much better to collect resources that can be found on the ground. This holds true for consumables as well.

2) Avoid combat during the early-game

A sword alone will not suffice (lesson learnt the hard way) (Image via Epic Games)

Out of all the LEGO Fortnite tips and tricks for beginners, this one is very important and will be a lifesaver in the truest sense. The crux of the matter is simple—avoid combat at all costs during the early game. Granted, it's fun to take a swing at the local wildlife in LEGO world, but some of them are hostile and will attack without provocation.

Without weapons to deal a substantial amount of damage, you will not be able to take out larger creatures such as wolves since they have a significant amount of hit-points and deal a lot of damage. For this reason, it's best to run and dodge if you are attacked and, better yet, to completely steer clear of harm's way.

3) Head home when the sun goes down

Stay safe when the Sun goes down (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most useful LEGO Fortnite tips and tricks for beginners to keep in mind is to head home when the sun goes down. Since you don't have the ability to skip night in LEGO Fortnite, it would be wise to be indoors or next to a campfire. This is because, akin to other survival games, the temperature starts to drop during the night cycle. It can get extremely cold in certain biomes as well.

Once your character starts to feel cold, they will begin to lose hit-points over time. If you are without food, that will be the end of the line. Aside from the temperature, creatures roam about at night as well. This includes skeletons, wolves, and other colossal beasts. Trying to fight them during the early game will not end well.

4) Play with friends to make things easier and faster

Build together (Image via Epic Games)

Similar to Save The World, playing LEGO Fortnite with friends makes things a whole lot easier. From resource gathering to crafting, building, and fighting off monsters, everything becomes much easier with allies. The benefit of playing with friends is that tasks can be split to ensure things get done faster.

One group of players could explore to look for resources, while the other stays back to gather resources found in and around the village. Furthermore, with more players, combat becomes easier, and surviving skeleton attacks becomes more viable. Just remember to stay together and avoid venturing out at night until you have weapons.

5) Follow the colorful lights, but be cautious

Lights will guide you to loot (Image via Epic Games)

Every now and then, you will come across some colorful lights in LEGO Fortnite. They are visible from afar and look very alluring. Unlike the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, these actually lead to good loot. You should follow them when possible, but be careful, as the journey can sometimes become perilous.

While the lights will guide you through somewhat safe pathways, creatures that are nearby will rush if you get too close. Try to maintain a safe distance from them and follow the lights. After a short duration, you should be able to see a chest or LEGO Llama filled to the brim with loot. Ensure that you have inventory slots to spare, or else you could miss out on useful items/resources.

