Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 weapons: Full list of new guns coming to the game

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brings a plethora of new weapons to the mix, effectively changing how players will go about wrecking violence on the island and to each other. Apart from a new suite of SMGs, ARs, and more, the studio is also introducing the Ballistic Shield, the Grapple Blade, and the Mod Benches. Chapter 5 Season 1 truly feels like a new beginning, and we have gathered all the guns coming in.

Fortnite servers are currently down as of the time of writing as maintenance continues for Chapter 5 Season 1. The server downtime began on December 2 at 8.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm ET. The game will likely see another surge of players jumping in when the update comes live after a similar situation occured during yesterday's The Big Bang event.

All weapons arriving with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Upcoming Chapter 5 Season 1 debuts (Image via Epic Games)

According to the official blog post from the game's dev team, the following guns have been confirmed to be arriving with Chapter 5 Season 1:

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Nemesis AR

Striker AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Hyper SMG

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Ranger Pistol

With an arsenal of such fearsome guns, it will be interesting to see how players adapt to the available options.

The blog post also revealed three more unique weapons, which are as follows.

Ballistic Shield

Ballistic Shield (Image via Epic Games)

As the weapon comes with a pistol, players can shield themselves and shoot at the same time. It can also be used to charge enemies, dealing damage and knocking them back, or buildings, weakening the structure. While it boasts infinite Health, it can get temporarily knocked from in front of the player.

Grapple Blade

Grapple Blade (Image via Epic Games)

The debuting Grapple Blade only needs to be pointed at another player or a hard surface in-game. The weapon will latch onto it and grapple the user to the target. It can also deal melee damage to other players. A swinging blade is just the need of the hour in Fortnite, and the dev team has seemingly obliged.

Cluster Clinger

Cluster Clinger (Image via Epic Games)

Cluster Clinger will make for interesting gameplay as far as the blog description goes. Players will need to throw it at another player or a surface in-game. After a certain amount of delay, it will pop out smaller explosives. Surely, chaos ensues soon after.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brings Mod Benches

Debuting with the new season, Mod Benches can be found in vaults where players will find mods for weapons. They will cost Bars in exchange. As veteran players will already know, mods have a variety of functions when used properly, including recoil reduction.

Epic Games has clarified that players will not require a Mod Bench to use modded weapons.

After The Big Bang live event server fiasco, Epic Games announced that they were providing all Fortnite players who played the OG season a few compensatory items. This includes 750,000 OG Pass XP, The Clawz Retro Back Bling for free, and Spectra Knight quests autocompleted.

Given that millions of players were unable to log in during the initial run, Epic Games also organized two more Big Bang event replays. Those who still missed out can check out our Fortnite Big Bang live event recap for a gist of what was showcased.

