With the introduction of the new mode, a question that keeps popping up is: "Can you skip night in LEGO Fortnite?" No, there is no way to skip night in LEGO Fortnite. Given that the mode has a day-night cycle, the night must be endured before a new dawn can rise. That said, it's understandable why many players want to skip night. It's dark, damp, and devoid of any light.

While there is some light to illuminate the night sky, it's rather limited. As such, visibility is terrible at night. While campfire and torches can be used to provide some illumination, it's rather dark nevertheless.

The best course of action is to stay indoors or in and around a campfire. Torches also provide some illumination, but a campfire is much better for the early game. It provides heat and light. However, if it starts to rain, finding shelter is probably for the best.

Can you sleep to skip night in LEGO Fortnite?

Akin to other survival games, this new mode allows characters to sleep. A bed can be assigned to them, and they will slumber peacefully. However, this is rather limited in nature. Unlike other games, such as Fallout, that allow players to sleep to skip time, the same does not apply here.

While players can sleep in a bed, it does not fast forward time to allow you to skip night. You will have to wait until the sunrises or risk venturing out in the dark. If you are new to the survival genre or LEGO Fortnite in general, it is best to stay near the campfire and under shelter until the sun rises.

The nighttime is not safe, and with lack of visibility comes a whole host of issues. If you are ill-prepared, enemies will be able to overpower and defeat you. While it is possible to claim your loot, depending on the situation, reaching it may not be possible. For this reason, it's best to stay near to camp and undertake some activity that can be done safely.

Furthermore, as the game progresses, skeletons will raid your village at night. This is yet another reason to stay close to home, as you will have to defend it during the early game. As NPCs join your village, defending it should become easier

Will Epic Games add the ability to skip night in LEGO Fortnite in future updates?

While there is a possibility, implementing this may not be possible for several reasons. Since the LEGO world can be played with friends or other players, to skip night, the entire world would have to be forcefully fast-forwarded in time. As such, this may not be possible.

The only way this could be incorporated is if players are playing a solo game. In this manner, even if they were to skip night in LEGO Fortnite, it would not affect the game. It would be easier to code this feature as only one player would be affected. Given that Epic Games is planning to add more features in the future, this could be one of them.

