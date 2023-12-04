Fallout TV Show Trailer Breakdown: Major easter eggs and video game references explored

Diving into the Fallout TV show trailer is like going on a treasure hunt for super fans. It's packed with hidden references and nods to the beloved video game series. Fans all over the world have been eagerly awaiting this trailer, and it doesn't disappoint.

They see familiar characters like Dogmeat and cool things like Vertibirds, with Nat King Cole's catchy tunes playing in the background. And there are even hidden messages hinting at episode titles and giving a shoutout to Kilter Films.

As fans dive deeper into the Fallout trailer, it promises not just an exciting story, but also a trip down memory lane for die-hard fans who can decipher all the callbacks that make this post-apocalyptic universe so unforgettable.

Exploring the Easter eggs in the Fallout TV show trailer

Welcome to Vault 33: Unraveling the Fallout Legacy

In the huge Fallout world, the Vaults are important symbols. They all have social experiments going on with people. The new TV show will focus on Vault 33 and reveal what went down there. It's gonna be all mysterious and stuff. Ella Purnell plays Lucy, the main character. And from the trailer of the Fallout TV show, it looks like they might also check out some other Vaults with their secrets.

Leaving the Vault: Lucy's radiant odyssey

The Fallout TV show is a beloved addition to the video game series (Image via Amazon Studios)

In a nod to the famous Fallout games, Lucy's leaving Vault 33 becomes a big deal. Ella Purnell nails the importance of this moment, as Lucy bravely steps out into the radioactive chaos of Los Angeles.

Things get tense in the trailer for the Fallout TV show when another person from the Vault voices their concerns, hinting at possible troubles Lucy might encounter up above ground.

Sunny Los Angeles: A West Coast saga

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Image via John P Johnson for HBO)

Instead of sticking to the usual locations like Washington D.C. and Boston, the Fallout TV show takes viewers to the remains of Los Angeles.

They even show the rundown Santa Monica pier, which impresses fans with its accurate recreation of Fallout's post-nuclear world. The sunny setting gives the Fallout universe a new twist and makes audiences curious to explore the wasteland of the West Coast.

Radroaches and beyond: Navigating Fallout's menagerie

The first trailer for the adaptation just dropped (Image via Prime Video)

The Fallout TV show isn't afraid to show off the series' mutated creatures. The trailer confirms that radroaches will be there, and it looks like the show will stay true to the game's variety of creatures. Whether it's dealing with annoying radroaches or facing off against scary Yao Guai, the series gives fans a taste of what it's like to experience the Fallout world.

Hey, Michael Emerson: Unveiling the enigmatic warning

Guess who showed up in the Fallout TV show? It's Michael Emerson, the man who played Ben Linus in Lost! In a spooky scene, Emerson's character tells Lucy to go back to Vault 33, which makes fans wonder what he's up to and what kind of trouble Lucy might face outside.

Son of Dogmeat? Companions in the wasteland

Dogmeat is popular with fans (Image via Twitter/@MichelleBurgess)

The Fallout series is famous for its awesome buddies, and Dogmeat is a fan favorite. The trailer shows a doggy friend that looks a lot like Fallout 4's beloved Dogmeat, which has got fans wondering what role it'll play in Lucy's adventure.

Vertibirds and Brotherhood of Steel: Aerial dominance

Vertibirds are the gunships of the Brotherhood of Steel (Image via Game Rant)

Vertibirds, these cool gunships that belong to the Brotherhood of Steel. They give fans a little hint about what the faction is all about in the series. In the trailer of the Fallout TV show, they can see how passionate the Brotherhood is, and they've even mixed in some Nat King Cole tunes to add to the vibe.

The Fallout TV show's post-apocalyptic tale will finally be available for eager fans on Amazon Prime Video starting April 12, 2024. Fans from all over the world can dive into the Fallout universe to discover characters and hidden surprises.