Selling Sunset season 7 reunion: Release date and time for all regions

The much-awaited reunion of Selling Sunset season 7 is scheduled to air on November 15, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the episode as it will feature the cast delving into the events and drama that unfolded throughout the season.

Season 7 of the reality TV show became the talk of the town for several reasons, including Bre Tiesi's frustration with the Oppenheim Group. Viewers were left wondering what happened to Bre and hope to get answers to their questions in the upcoming reunion.

The trailer of the Selling Sunset reunion added to the anticipation surrounding its release. It promises to be an unmissable event, featuring ex-girlfriends and cast members from Selling the OC.

The new episode will also include Jason undergoing a lie detector test, making it a must-watch for fans eager to witness the explosive revelations and interactions that will unfold during this highly anticipated gathering.

When and where to watch Selling Sunset season 7 reunion

The upcoming Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion special will be available to stream on Netflix. However, the streaming platform is changing its original release schedule.

Here is the release information for fans across the globe:

Time Zone Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) November 15, 2023 9:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) November 15, 2023 8:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) November 15, 2023 7:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) November 15, 2023 6:00 pm Alaska (AKT) November 15, 2023 5:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) November 15, 2023 4:00 pm England (BST) November 16, 2023 2:00 am Spain (CEST) November 16, 2023 3:00 am Germany (CEST) November 16, 2023 3:00 am Italy (CEST) November 16, 2023 3:00 am France (CEST) November 16, 2023 3:00 am Australia (AEST) November 16, 2023 1:00 pm Japan (JST) November 16, 2023 11:00 am South Korea (KST) November 16, 2023 11:00 am India (IST) November 16, 2023 7:30 am

What to expect from Selling Sunset season 7 reunion

The last reunion took place after season 5 of the show and fans hope that the upcoming episode will match the intensity of the hit episode

The last reunion was filled with revelations and surprises. It explored the post-breakup dynamics between Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause and gave viewers a glimpse into how both of them were coping after the split. In a surprising twist, Chrishell revealed her new relationship with G Flip, adding depth to the cast's evolving dynamics.

The upcoming reunion, just like season 5 will be hosted by Tan France and the theme will be Bare it all.

Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Bonnet, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and Romain Bonnet are confirmed to appear in the anticipated reunion episode. However, Heather Rae El Moussa, who was on maternity leave for most of season 7 is notably absent from the cast's reunion photo.

Cassandra Dawn is also missing from the photo, hinting at her likely absence from the reunion. However, the discussions and revelations are expected to be intriguing even without these key cast members.

The trailer of the upcoming reunion gave fans a glimpse of a different side of Chrishell, who was seen standing up for herself and expressing her opinions without hesitation.

"You started the fire and now we're in it. So let's go," she said in the clip.

The upcoming installment will be full of drama and entertainment, and fans are excited to see how the unresolved storylines unfold. The season 7 reunion will air on Netflix on November 15, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. All the seasons of the show are currently available to enjoy on the streaming platform.

Fans are also currently awaiting an official announcement about the show possibly being renewed for another season.