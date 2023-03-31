Selling Sunset update: Heather Rae El Moussa clueless about season 7 filming, calls it "little frustrating”

The release date for Selling Sunset season 6 is yet to be announced, but the drama surrounding the cast members and the upcoming season is not going away anytime soon. As recently as March 29, 2023, Heather Rae El Moussa gave an interview to E! News, sharing some breaking stories about the show.

During the interview, she mentioned that she hasn't been contacted about filming for Selling Sunset season 7. Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa appeared in an interview with co-hosts Keltie Knight and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

The Netflix reality series was discussed during the interview, as well as the rumors surrounding her and the show, Selling Sunset. The co-host also praised her for being "the hardest working woman in Hollywood," noting that she was ready to work after eight weeks of maternity leave.

Afterward, Heather Rae El Moussa mentioned how it is unclear what her future is with Selling Sunset at this time and also discussed season 6.

She said:

“Season Six is coming out soon. I don’t think they’ve announced the air date. But soon you guys will find out. Season Seven is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work. And so far I have not been called back.”

Additionally, the 35-year-old real estate agent expressed frustration as she is looking forward to next season.

"It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Brett Oppenheim states Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa is still going to work with the agency

When talking to E! News, Brett Oppenheim discussed Heather Rae El Moussa's future with the show.

"I don't get involved in the futures of the agents. I know she's still going to be at The Oppenheim Group. I think that's with her and production and Netflix and all that. I just want her at the office. I hope she continues to film with us. I have learned long ago not to get involved in all that stuff."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child on January 20, 2023. During the interview, Heather discussed how it feels to be a mother and what she is doing these days.

She and her husband were also filming the HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas while she was pregnant, which premiered on March 2.

According to the show's description on HGTV:

“Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are a real estate power couple. Over the past decade, Tarek has built a wildly successful house flipping business in Southern California — and Heather is one of the country’s most famous real estate agents.”

Aside from this, it also mentioned:

“As a newly married couple, they’ve now combined their superpowers to expand their business and take on bigger and better flips. Tarek brings the flip knowledge and Heather brings an eye for high-end real estate.”

Even though no release date has been announced for Selling Sunset season 6, fans are clearly excited about this season.

Poll : 0 votes