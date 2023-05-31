Is Tan France married? All about the Queer Eye star's family as he welcomes second child

Queer Eye star Tan France just welcomed his second child with his husband, illustrator Rob France, with the help of a surrogate. The 40-year-old star recently shared an endearing picture on his Instagram handle with his husband, almost 2-year-old son Ismail, and Issac, the newest member of the family.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, welcomed their first baby boy via surrogacy in July 2021. Since the birth of their first son, the two's marriage has been stronger than ever; Tan has even gushed in several interviews about how wonderful it has been to watch his husband, Rob, with their son Ismail. Now, fans are anticipating more sweet moments the duo share online with their newborn baby.

Tan France's growing family: All about the Queer Eye star's marriage and family

Tan and Rob France made the announcement that they were expecting their second child with the help of a surrogate on April 13, 2023, through an Instagram post.

Tan has previously expressed a desire for his children to have a close age gap, as both he and his husband have strong bonds with their own siblings. In an interview with People, the host of Next in Fashion explained:

"We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to. We wanted to create a family where (our children) would have more support other than just Rob and I.”

The English-American met Rob on the internet long before the inventions of Hinge and Tinder, in the early 2000s, with the assistance of a dating site. Soon after, they discovered that they had a lot in common, which made it easier for the couple.

As for the similarities, Rob France doesn't step back when it comes to being artistic either; he is a talented, self-taught freelance illustrator. He specializes in figure illustrations and the occasional abstract portrait, as mentioned on his website.

After dating for a while, the two eventually decided it was time to exchange vows, but without the traditional proposal, which wasn't decided but something that naturally happened in its own course. In a 2018 Queer Eye episode, Tan France explained:

“It was just a case of, ‘You know we’re going to get married one day, right?’ We had just agreed that it was going to happen… and we arranged the date!”

When Tan France and Rob welcomed their first baby boy in August 2021, the former expressed how having a third one in the mix does change certain equations and creates challenges:

“Don’t get wrong. It’s hard because you are spending so much time focusing your energy on your child, but we make time for each other every evening once we put our son to bed,”

The Queer Eye star explained:

“It is dad time and it’s gorgeous.”

As Tan France's family continues to grow, fans eagerly await the delightful moments that lie ahead for Tan, Rob, Ismail, and baby Issac France, as they navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood together.

