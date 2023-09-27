Selling Sunset season 7: Release date, cast, and where to watch the Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset season 7 is set to make its highly anticipated return, taking viewers into the ever-glamorous and drama-filled world of the Oppenheim Group. Fans of the show were left in awe after its explosive season 6, which was released back in May 2023, and have been eagerly awaiting the next installment since.

While the production hasn't officially confirmed the exact release date for Selling Sunset season 7, it is expected to hit screens this fall, with October being a likely target. Since its inception, Selling Sunset has been exclusively available on Netflix, and this trend is likely to continue with season 7.

Selling Sunset season 7: Expected release date and cast

As avid viewers of the Netflix Original series are aware, Selling Sunset follows the high-end real estate brokerage firm, the Oppenheim Group, located in the glamorous Los Angeles area. It is popular for treating its fans to a world of stunning properties, intense rivalries, and fiery drama among the beautiful cast of real estate brokers.

Selling Sunset has soared to global fame thanks to its stunning moments and ever-evolving cast dynamics. Fans can expect Netflix Original Selling Sunset season 7 to premiere in October or late 2023.

Recognizing the show's popularity, Netflix gave a nod to seasons 6 and 7 in June 2022, with Chrishell Stause spilling the beans on filming commencement via her Instagram that summer.

While Heather Rae El Moussa, during a chat with E! News, confirmed full-throttle production in March 2023, the exact release date remains a tantalizing mystery.

Cast details

Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, and Davina Potratz—the series' mainstays are expected to return, ensuring a dynamic ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, fans can also expect to see the return of certain familiar faces in Selling Sunset season 7:

Chrishell Stause - Despite stepping back from the Oppenheim Group, Chrishell remains at the center of the drama.

Nicole Young - The veteran agent, who made her mark in Selling Sunset season 6, continues to play a significant role in the coming season

Bre Tiesi - The newcomer, who forged a friendship with Chrishell in season 6, is expected to bring her own flair to Selling Sunset season 7

Emma Hernan - Another familiar face who is likely to continue her journey with the Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset season 7: Plot themes

1. Feuds and Frenemies: The Chrishell-Nicole Saga Continues

One of the central plotlines in season 7 revolves around the ongoing feud between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young. This feud, which originated in season 6, shows no signs of simmering down.

Nicole's attitude and animosity continue to fuel the fire, leaving Chrishell caught in the middle of the drama. As Chrishell aptly puts it, "It's one thing to kind of go after me, but then when you start to go after my friends for no reason... a s— show ensues."

2. Friendship Bonds: Chrishell and Newcomer Bre Tiesi

On a more positive note, season 7 also shines a light on the blossoming friendship between Chrishell and newcomer Bre Tiesi, who became fast friends during the events of season 6.

Their bond, along with other intricate interpersonal dynamics, promises to add depth and richness to the narrative, ensuring a well-rounded and captivating viewing experience.

3. Cabo Getaway: A Luxurious Group Trip

In a twist that adds even more excitement to the mix, the agents embark on a group trip to Cabo in Mexico, where the Oppenheim Group has expanded its operations.

This change of scenery is bound to bring about new challenges, rivalries, and unexpected alliances, making it a pivotal plot development to watch out for.

Viewers can expect Selling Sunset season 7 to arrive this fall, possibly in October. To immerse yourself in the world of the Oppenheim Group and witness all the drama firsthand, make sure you have your Netflix subscription ready.

Join in on this thrilling journey through the glamorous and tumultuous world of luxury real estate. The wait may not be long, but the excitement is bound to be immense. Stay tuned for more Selling Sunset and all its unexpected twists and turns.