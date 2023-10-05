The Ghost Town Terror season 2: Episode release schedule explored

Buckle up, fellow admirers of the spooky and the bizarre, for Ghost Town Terror season 2 is back in action! We're ready to reveal the eerie beans regarding when those spooky episodes will appear on your televisions.

But let's set the scene first before we discuss those dates. We're referring to the enormous ghost town and guest ranch known as Gunslinger Gulch, which is located on the outskirts of Anaconda, Montana. Boy, were the Broussard family mistaken when they believed they were exchanging their problems for a peaceful life in Montana.

This season, a seemingly unremarkable residential chimney fire catalyzes the start of a whole new wave of scary activities in Ghost Town Terror season 2.

Ghost Town Terror season 2 will air 1 episode every week

Episodes Release Dates Firestorm September 28, 2023 A Debt To Be Paid October 5, 2023 I Am The Darkness October 12, 2023 The Summoning October 19, 2023 Prey October 26, 2023 The Ties That Bind November 2, 2023

A deeper dive into Ghost Town Terror season 2

Now that you've armed yourself with good omens and the correct episode release schedule of Ghost Town Terror season 2, it's time to gear up for the scares to come. Each episode promises heart-pounding exploration, blurring the line between reality and the paranormal.

Episode 1: Firestorm

Episode 1 took us on a chilling journey that unfolded on September 28, 2023. Karen reached out to Tim Wood and Sapphire Sandalo because something fiery and ominous was brewing in Gunslinger Gulch. As Tim delved deeper into The Pit, he not only encountered the supernatural but also confronted his dark nemesis, uncovering some spine-tingling truths along the way.

Episode 2: A Debt To Be Paid

In the second episode, Sarah Lemos brings visions from a mysterious cave, and Sapphire stumbles upon a perplexing suicide linked to the Log Cabin. There's also a deceptive spirit in the mix, and the team faces the daunting task of freeing Karen from the ghosts of her past.

Episode 3: I Am The Darkness

Scott Di Lalla joins the team as they delve into the enigmatic history of the Broussard family, utilizing hypnosis as their tool. However, an evil spirit attachment throws a wrench into their plans. Frustration propels the team to explore abandoned hospitals in pursuit of the elusive Darkness.

Episode 4: The Summoning

Tim takes the reins to convince the team that they're facing none other than Beelzebub himself. The stage for this eerie encounter in Ghost Town Terror season 2? The Old Montana State Prison. Emotions run high, and Tim takes a perilous step—summoning a high-ranking demon.

Episode 5: Prey

The penultimate episode of Ghost Town Terror season 2 takes a complicated turn when Tim and Scott decide to summon a demon, defying the objections of Sarah and Sapphire. But here's the twist: Their experiment uncovers a new threat directly linked to Karen. It's time to set aside their differences and confront the encroaching Darkness as a united front.

Episode 6: The Ties That Bind

Tim's apprehension reaches its peak as the Gunslinger Gulch saga reaches its conclusion. Is the malevolent force that tormented the Broussards ready to move on, possibly setting its sights on a grander, more sinister target? The answers lie in the heart-pounding conclusion of Ghost Town Terror season 2.

Ready for the spook?

So, summon your courage, dim those lights, and lock your doors because this show will sweep you into a spine-tingling world. Are you prepared to face the ghosts of Gunslinger Gulch?

Brace yourself; the nightmare has just begun. Don't miss out on a single episode; the second season of Ghost Town Terror is streaming on Max, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.