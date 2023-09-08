The Exorcist: Believer -Release date, cast, plot, tickets, and more

The American horror movie, The Exorcist: Believer, is set to terrify audiences on October 6, 2023. The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Entertainment, and distributed by Universal Pictures. The main cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ellen Burstyn.

The Exorcist: Believer is the sequel to the 1973 film The Exorcist. It is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Peter Sattler, based on a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green. This movie marks the sixth installment in The Exorcist franchise, with the next part, The Exorcist: Deceiver, already planned for release on April 18, 2025.

The Exorcist: Believer is about 2 girls who get possessed by spirits

The film follows the story of Katherine and Angela, who go to school one day and then go missing. The last information about the friends is captured on the school CCTV camera, showing them leaving for home together.

After a desperate search, they are found three days later, but the girls feel like they have only been missing for a few hours.

Their unusual behavior raises concerns for their parents, who become convinced that their daughters are possessed by demonic spirits. They turn to the church for help, but their efforts prove futile.

Angela's father, Victor, then seeks assistance from a woman who has had a similar experience with demonic possession. She suggests that an exorcism is the only way to rid the girls of evil spirits.

The twist here is that the demonic spirit is the woman's own children. The movie explores whether they can successfully remove the cores and bring Angela and Katherine back in a spine-chilling way. The official synopsis of The Exorcist: Believer, quoted by Universal Pictures on YouTube, states:

“Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine, disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil"

It further states:

"And, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.”

The cast and crew details of The Exorcist: Believer

1) Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding

Leslie Odom Jr. portrays Victor Fielding, Angela's father. He is an American actor and singer known for his role as Aaron Burr in the musical Hamilton. His album works include Leslie Odom Jr. (2014), Simply Christmas (2016), Mr. (2019), and The Christmas Album (2020).

2) Lidya Jewett as Angela Fielding

Lidya Jewett plays the character of Angela Fielding in the movie. Angela is one of the two girls possessed by demonic spirits during their disappearance in the forest. Lidya was born in Ethiopia and is known for her roles in Good Girls (2018), Feel the Beat (2020), and Hidden Figures (2016).

3) Olivia Marcum as Katherine

Olivia Marcum portrays Katherine in The Exorcist: Believer. She is an American actress based in New York City, making her Hollywood debut in this movie. Olivia plays Katherine, who also becomes demonized by an evil spirit during the events of the film. Both Angela and Katherine are best friends who go missing for three days.

4) Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil

Ellen Burstyn is an American actress known for her versatile portrayals. She is one of the few actors to achieve the triple crown of acting awards, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award. In this film, Ellen plays the character Chris MacNeil, who initially assists Victor in dealing with the evil spirit.

However, she later discovers that the evil spirit is her own daughter, who died five decades ago. Ellen also appeared in the prequel film The Exorcist, released in 1973.

Where to buy tickets for The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer is set to be released on October 6, 2023. The film is rated R for violence, language, disturbing images, and sexual references, and it has a runtime of 2 hours and 1 minute. People in the United States and beyond can purchase tickets for this horror movie through the official 'Exorcist' website.

To do so, simply enter your location in the search bar at the top of the website and click the search icon. The website will display results for available screening theaters and showtimes in your area. It also has location detection, which automatically shows you the film's screening venues and timings based on your location.

Online pre-bookings are now open for US viewers, so don't delay securing your tickets for this thrilling movie. The Exorcist: Believer will be released in various formats, including 2D, IMAX, DOLBY, and 4DX.