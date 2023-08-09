Good Omens season 2: Cast and characters explored 

The eagerly anticipated and hit second season of Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens has brought a mix of both old and new faces to take us on another crazy ride. Our favorite angel and devil duo of Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) is back to continue their misadventures. At the same time, director Douglas Mackinnon has included some fresh faces.

The cast of Good Omens Season 2 includes Jon Hamm, Nina Sosanya, Maggie Service, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Reece Shearsmith, Liz Carr, Peter Davison, and Doon Mackichan in recurring and additional roles.

The Amazon Prime Video show based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman is directed by Douglas Mackinnon, who has also helmed the episode The Abominable Bride in Sherlock.

Cast and characters of Good Omens Season 2 explored

1) Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

Michael Sheen plays Aziraphale, Heaven's envoy to Earth and Crowley's collaborator. In the second season of Good Omens, Aziraphale teams up with Crowley to stop the Antichrist or the Apocalypse by going under the radar. Aziraphale owns a small bookshop in the heart of London and loves fancy cuisine. Historically, he is the angel who guarded the East gate to the Garden of Eden and gave his flaming sword to Adam and Eve on their banishment.

The 54-year-old actor, Michael Sheen, from Newport, Monmouthshire, Wales, has been credited for works like Dirty Filthy Love, Fantabulosa!, The Queen, Frost/Nixon, and Midnight in Paris.

2) David Tennant as Crowley

The 52-year-old actor from Bathgate, Scotland, David Tennant, reprises his role as the crowd-favorite neighborhood demon, Crowley, known initially as Crawly. Crowley is the Serpent who tempted Eve to try the Forbidden Fruit.

David Tennant masterfully portrays the role of the mischievous Crowley as he represents Hell on Earth and Aziraphale's companion. David Tennant has appeared in Bad Samaritan (2018) and has majorly worked in voice roles for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

3) Shelley Conn as Beelzebub

Beelzebub, originally played by Anna Maxwell Martin in the first season, will see a change of face as Shelley Conn plays the character in season 2. Beelzebub is the leader of the evil forces in Hell and will wreak havoc on the lives of the angel-demon duo as John Hamm's Gabriel.

The English actress Shelley Conn has previously appeared in the hugely successful Netflix series Bridgerton and is set to appear in Prime Video's The Boys' upcoming spin-off Gen V.

4) Oluwakemi Nina Sosanya as Nina and Maggie Service as Maggie

Oluwakemi Nina Sosanya plays the role of Nina, the cafe owner, in Good Omens Season 2 after portraying Sister Mary Loquacious, a nun of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl who traded babies with the Antichrist. The English performer has previously appeared on Teachers and Last Tango in Halifax.

Maggie Service or Sister Theresa Garrulous from season 1 plays Maggie, Aziraphale's tenant and the owner of the record shop.

5) John Hamm as Gabriel

From the success and fame of Mad Men and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, John Hamm turns up in the first episode on the doorsteps of Aziraphale naked and with a box as the archangel Gabriel.

Gabriel is the overseer of the universal forces but appears to be in a dazed state, thereby setting the plot of the new season of Good Omens.