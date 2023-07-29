5 best TV shows like Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens

Good Omens season 2 recently released on Amazon Prime Video, and fans are excited to see their favorite characters back on-screen, on a new adventure.

There is also a lot of interest in the developing relationship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), a ship that has been alive ever since bookworms noticed the spark between the two in the book of the same name that the show is based on.

There is no doubt that the undeniable chemistry between Sheen and Tennant is one of the biggest draws of Good Omens. That, and the whole concept of good and evil, and whether it is possible for one to survive without the other.

Since season 2 has only six episodes in total, fans will have to find other shows after they finish binge watching the latest seaon. Thankfully, there are a few good shows that have a similar vibe to Good Omens.

Lucifer, American Gods, and 3 other enjoyable TV shows similar to Good Omens in terms of ethereal characters and supernatural events

1) The Magicians (2015)

This magical TV show, which ran for 5 seasons, focused on Quentin Coldwater who ends up enrolling in Brakebills University, a school of magic. Students at the school are more than excited to use their cool powers, however they soon learn that the magical world is far more dangerous than they think.

Like Good Omens, danger is never far away in The Magicians, which stars Jason Ralph in the lead role. Viewers get to meet complex characters, mystical creatures, gods, and so much more. The best thing about the narrative is that it is not predictable. The audience is always surprised by the unexpected plot twists. It is both entertaining and interesting.

2) Lucifer (2016)

Good Omens fans will be interested to know Neil Gaiman is one of the creators of the character, Lucifer Morningstar, along with Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. In fact, Lucifer first appeared in The Sandman book series. In Lucifer, the Devil (Tom Ellis) abandons Hell, and surfaces to Los Angeles where he runs a nightclub.

Due to certain circumstances, he ends up helping Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in a murder investigation. Then he becomes a sort of consultant for LAPD, who helps solve crimes. Like Good Omens, the show doesn't drive the good and evil concept too hard. It is witty and entertaining, and has quite a few memorable characters.

3) American Gods (2017)

This is another intriguing show based on a book written by none other than Neil Gaiman. Similar to Good Omens, this show has its fair share of ethereal characters. The story follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), who is introduced to a whole new world when he starts working for Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), and becomes aware of a conflict between Old Gods and New Gods.

Great visuals and acting complements the strong and compelling narrative that hooks the viewer in. As a writer Neil Gaiman is one of the best, he knows how to take known concepts and mix them in with the unknown to bring forth a fresh perspective, and that is exactly what he does with American Gods.

4) Legion (2017)

This series doesn't focus on heaven and hell, instead it delves into the concept of mutants. The protagonist is David Haller (Dan Stevens) who's diagnosed with schizophrenia at an early age. He has been admitted in numerous psychiatric hospitals over time, but when he meets Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller), he starts to understand that he might not be mentally ill.

It is similar to Good Omens in terms of an intriguing storyline that introduces new characters who help keep the viewer engaged and invested. One of the biggest highlights of the series are the stunning visuals that add to the narrative.

5) Miracle Workers (2019)

This show stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Geraldine Viswanathan. In the first season, Craig (Radcliffe) and Eliza (Viswanathan) are made responsible for answering humanity's prayers by their boss, God (Buscemi). They figure out soon enough that they will have to pull off a huge miracle in order to save Earth from destruction.

Like Good Omens, this show also puts focus on humans, the future of Earth, and God's role in everything. The seasons have different narratives, so the audience will always have something new to look forward to each season. Well-written and funny, it is an entertaining show.

These entertaining TV shows are magical and ethereal enough to keep even the most ardent Good Omens fans invested.