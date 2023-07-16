Is Daniel Radcliffe returning in Harry Potter reboot? Here’s what the actor said

English actor Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame recently opened up about his appearance in HBO's upcoming television adaptation of Harry Potter. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, he addressed the speculations regarding his appearance, further confirming that he won't be seen in HBO's television reboot of the series.

The actor mentioned that he is not looking forward to the collaboration. At the same time, Radcliffe mentioned that he is open to the idea of having a new cast as he agrees it will provide a fresh perspective to the story. Passing the torch of Harry Potter to a new actor, he also wished luck to the team.

Potterhead @AllboutHogwarts Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Think He'll Cameo in Upcoming Harry Potter TV Show.

Despite showing his versatility as an actor, Daniel Radcliffe is best known for the Harry Potter film series. The actor shot to fame with the release of the first film of the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, in 2009 at twelve years old. His journey with the series culminated with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. In the period between, he won many accolades, becoming one of the world's highest-paid actors and gaining worldwide fame.

Produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Harry Potter film series is based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling and consists of eight films in total. It features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as the three leading characters.

Daniel Radcliffe opens up on not being a part of HBO' upcoming Harry Potter reboot

Following seven books and a successful eight-part film series, Harry Potter will now be getting a TV reboot, exploring the events in the book with more screen-time and thus better defined aspects of the story. The first official announcement of the show being in production came on April 12, 2023, via HBO Max first.

Though it was previously speculated that the original cast members will make a reappearance in the upcoming reboot, Daniel Radcliffe recently cleared the air regarding the same in an interview. He said:

"I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

Radcliffe futher continued:

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere..."

As for news on the staff of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, writer JK Rowling will be serving as executive producer of the in collaboration with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. Produced by HBO Max along with Warner Bros. Television and Brontë Film and TV, the series is slated to have a ten-year run. The release date and cast reveal is yet to be announced.

Daniel Radcliffe has also recently featured in TBS' season four of Miracles Workers: End Times, which premiered last Monday, July 10, 2023. Besides this, the English actor has also featured in films like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and the adaptation of Horns. Furthermore, he has been seen on Netflix's latest series Mulligan and has guest starred in shows like Rick and Morty and The Simpsons.