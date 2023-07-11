The newest season of Miracle Workers is titled Miracle Workers: End Times. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting and narrates the story of an unconventional couple Sid and Freya.

The first two episodes titled Welcome to Boomtown and H.O.A were directed by Dan Mirk, Robert Padnick and Rob Klein. They were released on July 10, 2023, on TBS.

Miracle Workers: End Times episodes 1 & 2 recap: Sid and Freya's relationship explored

The show begins with Daniel Radcliffe's Sid wandering in a land that has been completely destroyed. The story is set in an apocalyptic world where the planet has been destroyed. Jon Bass's Scraps suddenly showed up and attacked Sid. Scraps' warlord boss Freya (portrayed by Geraldine Viswanathan) got into a battle with Sid.

But slowly, this battle took a wild turn as Sid and Freya started making out, and eventually get married. The newlywed moved to a place called Boomtown where Sid began a 9-5 job while Freya does WFH (Warlord from Home). Sid starts working for Morris 'The Junkman' Rubinstein. Impressed by Sid's work, Morris invites the former and his wife to dinner.

While this was going on, Freya and her trusted Scraps were warlording in the streets of Boomtown. Times were changing and warlording was not lucrative anymore. Freya came face to face with a robot named TI-90 aka Tai, and realized how boring her life had become after settling with her husband. Sid then arrived and informed her that they were invited for dinner by his boss.

The couple donned their finest outfits and showed up at Morris's place where they meet his wife Holly, a hologram. All of them have dinner but Freya was getting constantly paranoid. She hated the life she was living and the people she was meeting. She called Tai and asked him to get her out of there, but he was too busy partying in the club.

Scarps began destroying everything back in Sid and Freya's home but at Morris's place, Freya tried to calm herself down. Tai showed up comically and began shooting everyone. Thankfully he missed every shot but this led to Morris firing Sid on the spot. On their way home, Freya told her husband that she missed being a warlord and hated her new life.

Sid gave his blessings to his wife to return to the warlord life. First Freya went to Morris and ordered her to give her husband his job back. When he didn't agree, she just beat him up. Freya decided to stay in Boomtown and restart her life as a warlord again.

Sid even got his job back and he was ecstatic that his wife was not going to leave him.

Miracle Workers: End Times official trailer and cast

The official trailer for Miracle Workers: End Times released by TBS reads:

"In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all settling down in the suburbs."

Miracle Workers: End Times stars Daniel Radcliffe as Sid, Steve Buscemi as Morris 'The Junkman' Rubinstein, Geraldine Viswanathan as Freya, Karan Soni as TI-90 / "Tai" and Jon Bass as Scraps the War Dog.

