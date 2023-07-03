"Yer a father, Harry!": Harry Potter references flood the internet as Daniel Radcliffe announces baby boy

It was inevitable for Daniel Radcliffe to avoid Harry Potter references after building a career by playing J.K. Rowling's titular wizard for over a decade. This is the case with Daniel Radcliffe's little one, whose gender was only revealed recently by Radcliffe and Erin Darke. The little boy was born back in April, but the couple stayed away from any publicity for the past couple of months.

Radcliffe, who has had an exceptional career even post Harry Potter days, spoke about his child for the first time in an interview with ET! ahead of his upcoming TBS series, Miracle Workers. He said:

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him,...I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely....So, we're having a great time."

A tweet reply to DF's post about Radcliffe's new-born baby (Image via Twitter)

When the man concerned is Harry Potter himself, there are bound to be references to both the film franchise and Albus Severus Potter, the little boy depicted at the end of the eighth and final film.

Following Daniel Radcliffe's announcement, fans flood Twitter with Harry Potter references

DF's post about Radcliffe's newborn baby (Image via Twitter)

Harry Potter is undoubtedly one of the greatest film franchises ever, which is based on the novels of the same name by J.K. Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe took over the starring role in 2001's Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone and continued to play the role till the completion of the story with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

Now, years later, Twitter users took it upon themselves to bring forth all the Hogwarts references they could come up with following Daniel Radcliffe's reveal of his son's gender in the latest ET! interview.

This is certainly a happy time for the actor and his family. As such, Radcliffe also revealed that his future projects will depend on his kid.

Daniel Radcliffe will be next seen in Miracle Workers: End Times, which premieres on July 10, 2023.

