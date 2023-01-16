Miracle Workers: End Times cast list and characters explored

The fourth season of Miracle Workers, titled Miracle Workers: End Times, is set to premiere on TBS on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The new season is set during a post-apocalyptic dystopian future, exploring Sid and Freya's new married life. Here's the official synopsis of the season, as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

"Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs."

The description adds:

'"Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party."

The new season will feature quite a few returning cast members. The series is helmed by noted writer Simon Rich, whose short stories serve as the basis for the show.

Miracle Workers: End Times will see Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan reprising their roles

1) Daniel Radcliffe as Sid

Actor Daniel Radcliffe plays the role of ''a wasteland warrior'' named Sid in Miracle Workers: End Times. Although not many other details about his character have been revealed at this point, he's expected to play one of the major roles in the show. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the talented star.

Apart from Miracle Workers: End Times, Radcliffe is best known for his performances as Harry Potter in the iconic series of films. His other memorable acting credits include Now You See Me 2, The Woman in Black, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, to name a few.

2) Geraldine Viswanathan as Freya

Geraldine Vishwanathan stars as Freya, a ''ruthless warlord'', as per Warner Bros. Discovery, in the TBS anthology drama series. Vishwanathan, who was part of the three previous seasons of the show, is expected to play a significant part in the storyline.

Vishwanathan has previously appeared in numerous shows and films like Blockers, Bad Education, Janet King, and many more.

3) Steve Buscemi as Sid's boss

Actor Steve Buscemi's role in Miracle Workers: End Times, is described by Warner Bros. Discovery as that of ''a wealthy junk trader.'' He's reportedly Sid's boss in the show. More details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect to see the acclaimed actor play a significant part in the upcoming season of the show.

Steve Buscemi's other notable film and TV acting credits include Fargo (movie), The Big Lebowski, The Sopranos, and Boardwalk Empire, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Miracle Workers: End Times also features numerous others in key supporting/minor roles like:

Karan Soni

Jon Bass

Thomas Forbes-Johnson

Ken Heang

Jason Scott Jenkins

The trailer for the show offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the new season of the anthology series.Daniel Radcliffe looks impressive film, displaying his unique sense of humor that defines the tone of the show. Fans can expect a fun, entertaining season, replete with several quirky characters.

Watch Miracle Workers: End Times on TBS on Monday, January 16, 2023.

